A Nigerian traveller completed the full US immigration and customs process at Dublin Airport before his flight to Philadelphia

The experience left him stunned after he landed at a domestic terminal with no further immigration checks on arrival in the US

The Nigerian man shared his experience on X, where the post quickly drew 2 million views and thousands of reactions

Ike Aguata, a Nigerian traveller returning to the United States, stumbled upon one of the lesser-known features of international travel when he discovered that full US immigration and customs processing was available right inside Dublin Airport.

Sharing the experience on X (@Ike_Obiora) on 27 August 2026, Aguata described the moment he walked into a section of Dublin Airport and felt as though he had already crossed the Atlantic.

A Nigerian man shares his unusual experience before travelling to the US. Photo credit: @Ike_Obiora/X

Source: UGC

US Customs and Border Protection officers were stationed there, with separate queues for US citizens, Green Card holders, and visa holders. Travellers were also required to make their standard customs declarations on the spot, exactly as they would upon arriving on American soil.

Nigerian man speaks on US preclearance

The facility @Ike_Obiora encountered is known as US Preclearance, a programme operated by US Customs and Border Protection that allows travellers to complete American entry requirements at select international airports before departure. Dublin Airport is one of only a handful of locations worldwide where this service is available.

The practical benefit became clear the moment the Nigerian man's flight touched down in Philadelphia. Because the immigration and customs process had already been completed in Ireland, his flight arrived at a domestic terminal rather than an international one. He walked directly to baggage claim, collected his luggage, and left the airport without encountering another immigration officer or customs queue.

Sharing his story on X, he said:

"So I witnessed something I didn’t even know was a thing until now."

"On my way back to the U.S. through Dublin Airport, I had to go through U.S. Customs and Border Protection before boarding the flight. Yes, the same U.S. immigration and customs process you normally go through after arriving at a U.S. port of entry, except this time, it was in Ireland."

"The whole place felt like I was already in a U.S. airport, with CBP officers, other staff, and designated lines for U.S. citizens, Green Card holders, and visa holders. You make your required declarations there too."

"When we eventually landed in Philadelphia, our flight arrived at the domestic terminal. We went straight to baggage claim, picked up our bags and walked out. No immigration or customs again."

"Apparently, it’s called U.S. Preclearance, and it’s only available at select airports around the world. Dublin Airport is one of them."

"Never knew this was a thing until now. 😂"

See @Ike_Obiora's original post below:

In a similar report, the US government outlined specific conditions that can disqualify a foreign national from obtaining an employment-based immigrant visa.

US gives rule for 2-year green card

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the US government shared a strict rule for conditional permanent residents holding a two-year Green Card.

USCIS confirmed that holders cannot renew the two-year card but must instead file a petition to remove conditions before it expires.

Source: Legit.ng