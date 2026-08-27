Elizabeth Allen-Dick is best known as the real-life daughter of comedian and actor Tim Allen. Allen-Dick, who adopted her father's real surname as part of her stage name, made her acting debut alongside Tim Allen on the Disney+ series The Santa Clauses. Tim Allen has two biological children: Katherine, from his first marriage, and Elizabeth, from his marriage to actress Jane Hajduk.

Elizabeth Allen-Dick sits on a couch wearing a light blue blazer. Photo: NBC (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Elizabeth Allen-Dick was born on 28 March 2009 .

was born on . She plays the character Sandra in The Santa Clauses .

in . She had no acting roles prior to The Santa Clauses .

prior to . Tim Allen was previously married to Laura Deibel before marrying Jane Hajduk on 7 October 2006 .

before marrying on . Tim Allen's sitcom Shifting Gears has been renewed for a second season on ABC.

Profile summary

Full name Elizabeth Allen-Dick Timothy Alan Dick Jane Hajduk Born 28 March 2009 13 June 1953 26 October 1966 Birthplace Los Angeles, California Denver, Colorado Oil City, Pennsylvania Profession Actress Actor, comedian, writer Actress, producer Known for The Santa Clauses (2022–2023) Home Improvement, Toy Story, The Santa Clause Zoom (2006), Thee Third Act (2024) Parents / Spouse Tim Allen & Jane Hajduk Jane Hajduk (m. 2006) Tim Allen (m. 2006) Siblings Katherine Allen (half-sister) — —

Who is Elizabeth Allen-Dick?

Born on 28 March 2009, Elizabeth grew up in Los Angeles, California, surrounded by the influence of her father's storied career, which includes iconic roles in Home Improvement, Toy Story, and The Santa Clause franchise.

For most of her life, she lived privately, away from cameras and Hollywood events. Her parents worked hard to give her a normal childhood.

Her stage name carries the legal surname of her father, whose birth name is Timothy Alan Dick. While Tim Allen uses a stage name professionally, his daughter has embraced the family name as she enters public life.

Her family background

Tim Allen was previously married to Laura Deibel before marrying Jane Hajduk on 7 October 2006 in Grand Lake, Colorado. Tim and Laura legally separated in 1999 and finalised their divorce in 2003, citing irreconcilable differences.

Elizabeth's half-sister, Katherine Allen, is the daughter of Tim and his first wife, Laura. Her mother, Jane Hajduk, has appeared in films including Joe Somebody (2001), The Shaggy Dog (2006), and Zoom (2006), as well as TV shows such as Monk and NCIS.

What does Elizabeth Allen-Dick do for a living?

Elizabeth is an actress. She is known for Thee Third Act (2024) and The Santa Clauses (2022 to 2023). She has also made a guest appearance on The Actor Factor podcast.

Elizabeth Allen-Dick fast facts. Photo: NBC (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Her debut in The Santa Clauses

The Santa Clauses is a limited series on Disney+. The show follows Scott Calvin/Santa Claus, played by Tim Allen, nearly 30 years after he first stepped into St. Nick's shoes.

In the series, Elizabeth plays Sandra Calvin-Claus, the daughter of Allen's character, Scott Calvin, otherwise known as Santa Claus. She appeared in the show across both seasons, from 2022 to 2023. In Season 2, her character developed magical powers as the story progressed.

How she landed the role

The story behind Elizabeth's casting is a classic Hollywood accident. Allen told Parade of his daughter joining the holiday franchise that it was "a catastrophic blessing":

I mean, it was really by mistake. I really just wanted, as a surprise to her, [to] have her be an elf so that she's in this series. And as the union said, 'If she speaks, it has to go to SAG, and we'd have to audition.'

At the D23 Expo, Tim and Elizabeth reflected on the experience together. At that event, Tim said of his daughter's audition:

She got in there because I really wanted her in the background. And they said 'Well she'll have to read.' I go well she can read whatever she wants. And she read it and even I went, wow.

Elizabeth was equally taken aback by how things unfolded:

It's honestly like overwhelming and I still can't believe I'm here, like, what's happening?

What was it like filming with her father?

Allen told Entertainment Tonight:

It's father-daughter, and it's also actor-actor, It's also a mentor and actor and all three of them combine on the set because it's very peculiar how life imitates art.

Elizabeth described filming as an almost otherworldly moment:

Walking down…He has the fat suit on, the makeup and the hair, and it was just the most surreal moment. I got goosebumps and I see like everyone around me, the whole cast and crew is like speechless.

Elizabeth reflected on how her father coached her on set. she told Parade:

When we would be on set together, it wasn't like him telling me, 'Oh, do this, do this, do this.' He really let me figure it out by myself... I think that was really special.

Tim Allen's career and family life

Tim Allen's full legal name is Timothy Alan Dick, born on 13 June 1953 in Denver, Colorado. He changed his name to Tim Allen because a producer was hesitant to show his original surname on screen.

He is known for playing Tim "The Toolman" Taylor on the ABC sitcom Home Improvement (1991–1999) and Mike Baxter on Last Man Standing (2011–2021). He voices Buzz Lightyear in the Toy Story franchise and played Scott Calvin in The Santa Clause franchise.

Jane Hajduk: Elizabeth's mother

After five years of dating, Tim and actress Jane Hajduk tied the knot on 7 October 2006. Hajduk was born on 26 October 1966 and raised in Oil City, Pennsylvania.

Tim Allen , Elizabeth Allen-Dick and Elizabeth Mitchell arrive for the Disney+ original series "The Santa Clauses" red carpet event on November 6, 2022. Photo: Michael Tran

Source: Getty Images

Tim Allen and Jane Hajduk first appeared together onscreen in 1997, when she played his character's personal trainer. Their marriage has been notably enduring.

We've both learned to listen. We've also learned the really valuable lesson: Don't escalate, de-escalate. Just listen. You may not agree with it, but at least you heard the whole thing without interrupting.

Does Tim Allen have any biological children?

Tim Allen has two biological daughters:

Katherine Allen (Dick): Allen's oldest daughter, Katherine, was born in 1989. Tim Allen shares Katherine with his first wife, Laura Deibel (Allen's real name is Timothy Alan Dick).

Elizabeth Allen-Dick: In 2009, Allen and Hajduk welcomed a daughter, Elizabeth Allen-Dick.

Latest news

Here is what is new for Tim Allen and his family as of 2026:

Shifting Gears season 2

Tim Allen's Shifting Gears was renewed for a second season on ABC. The pilot episode logged almost 17 million cross-platform viewers over its first week — ABC's biggest new series launch in more than six years.

In October 2025, Tim Allen invited his former co-stars from Home Improvement and Last Man Standing to guest star in the season two premiere of Shifting Gears.

Family outings

Tim and Jane attended the Cirque du Soleil KOOZA red carpet premiere in Santa Monica in October 2024, alongside their 15-year-old daughter, Elizabeth. When asked the secret to their nearly 20-year marriage, Hajduk said that she and Allen "stretch" together.

Tim Allen’s net worth

Tim Allen has a substantial net worth of approximately $100 million. His income is primarily derived from his acting career, including an average of $235,000 per episode for his role in Last Man Standing. His success in films like The Santa Clause, Wild Hogs, and Toy Story 3 has contributed significantly to his wealth.

Elizabeth Allen-Dick's net worth is not verifiable from reliable sources at this stage, given that her career is still in its early stages.

FAQ

How old is Elizabeth Allen-Dick? The American actress was born on 28 March 2009, making her 17 years old as of 2026. Does Tim Allen have any biological children? Yes. Tim Allen is a father to two daughters. Katherine is from his first marriage to Laura Deibel, and Elizabeth is from his marriage to Jane Hajduk. What happened to Elizabeth Allen? She reprised her role in Season 2 of The Santa Clauses, and later appeared in Thee Third Act (2024). She also guest-starred on The Actor Factor podcast, and continues to balance her education with acting. What does Tim Allen's daughter do for a living? She is a professional actress. Best known as the daughter of Tim Allen, in 2022 she and her father starred in their first series together, The Santa Clauses. Who is Tim Allen's wife, Jane Hajduk? Jane Hajduk is an actress and producer, known for Zoom (2006), Thee Third Act (2024), and Unintended (2018). She has been married to Tim Allen since 2006. Did Elizabeth Allen-Dick have acting experience before The Santa Clauses? The role of Sandra marks Elizabeth's TV debut. She did not have acting roles prior to The Santa Clauses. Does Elizabeth Allen-Dick have social media accounts? Elizabeth does not have public social media accounts. Her parents have kept her life largely private. Who plays Sandra Claus in The Santa Clauses? In the series, Elizabeth Allen-Dick plays Sandra Calvin. Sandra is the youngest child of Scott Calvin (Tim Allen) and Carol Calvin (Elizabeth Mitchell). Her character grew up at the North Pole and has a special connection to animals.

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Source: Legit.ng