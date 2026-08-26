A concert in Abule Egba, Lagos, paused its programme on August 26, 2026, to pay tribute to the late actor Ogogo

The organisers displayed his photos on screen with the inscription 'Tribute to a Legend' alongside his birth and death dates

Fans at the event observed a minute's silence for Ogogo, who passed away and was buried on August 23, 2026

An emotional scene unfolded at a concert in Abule Egba, Lagos, when organisers stopped the event midway to honour the late Yoruba actor Ogogo, just days after his passing.

A video from the evening of August 26, 2026, captured the moment the show came to a halt as the organisers projected Ogogo's photographs onto their screen. The display carried the inscription "Tribute to a Legend," with his date of birth and death clearly written beneath his image. Attendees were then asked to observe a minute's silence in his memory.

Reactions trail video of Ogogo being honoured with tribute at Lagos concert days after his death. Photo credit@ogogohassan

Source: Instagram

The gesture visibly moved those present, with many expressing grief and farewell to the beloved entertainer.

Ogogo passed away on Sunday, August 23, 2026, and was buried on the same day in Ilaro, Ogun State.

Fans honour Ogogo at Lagos concert. Photo credit@ogogohassan. Photo credit@ogogohassan

Source: Instagram

Here is the Instagram video of what a concert organiser did to honour Ogogo after his demise:

Fans pay their respects online

The video quickly made the rounds on social media, prompting an outpouring of tributes from fans who were deeply moved by the concert tribute.

@iamk_affy wrote:

"Omo....e con be like say the death wey took Ogogo from us is different from the death wey dey kpai people ....the mourning, the griefing hit differently...truly,it's good to be good ....rest on legend"

@nailsby_busola commented:

"I wish he knew he was loved this much wen he was alive"

@cakesandeventssupreme shared:

"Is good to be be good, people are watching. Rest Well Legend"

@omotundehumble wrote:

"He's loved all over d world"

@busolaoladunwo said:

"A Man of the People,You're Loved Taiyelolu...Continue to Rest with your Creator Sir T"

@yewandefamakin added:

"This man is loved … he lived through and through..a great lesson for us all ."

Ogogo's old video surfaces after his death

Legit.ng had reported that an old interview featuring the late veteran actor Ogogo speaking fondly about his friendship with fellow actor Yinka Quadri resurfaced online following his death.

In the emotional clip, Ogogo spoke warmly about his long-standing relationship with Yinka Quadri and described him as the person he loved the most. His heartfelt words drew renewed attention from fans, who have been reflecting on the bond the two actors shared over the years.

The resurfaced interview came at a particularly emotional time, following a viral video showing Yinka Quadri struggling to contain his grief after seeing the remains of his late friend.

Source: Legit.ng