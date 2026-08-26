Who is Ty Christian Harmon? Meet Mark Harmon's screenwriter son

Ty Christian Harmon is the younger son of NCIS star Mark Harmon and actress Pam Dawber. He has carved out his own quiet identity behind the camera as a screenwriter. Born into one of Hollywood's most private families, Ty Christian has inherited his parents' talent and their commitment to staying out of the spotlight.

Mark Harmon and his son, Ty Christian Harmon, standing side by side, smiling for the camera at an evening outdoor event. Photo: @ashley.shaul.2025 on Facebook (modified by author)

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Key takeaways

Ty Christian Harmon was born on 25 June 1992 in Los Angeles County, California.

He is the younger son of actor Mark Harmon and actress Pam Dawber .

and actress . His screenwriting debut was the 2012 short horror film Catholic Schoolgirl Chainsaw Showdown , directed by his older brother Sean Thomas Harmon.

, directed by his older brother Sean Thomas Harmon. He married Madeline Harmon in February 2021, after they had reportedly dated for five years.

Profile summary

Full name Ty Christian Harmon Born 25 June 1992 Birthplace Los Angeles County, California Nationality American Parents Mark Harmon & Pam Dawber Profession Screenwriter Education Notre Dame High School, Sherman Oaks Height 5’8” (1.73 m) Relationship Madeline Harmon

Early life and family background

Ty Christian Harmon was born on 25 June 1992 in California to actor Mark Harmon and actress Pam Dawber. He is best known as the younger son of prominent actor, producer, and director Mark Harmon.

Harmon attended elementary school in the Burbank area and later enrolled at Notre Dame High School. He attended the same high school as his older brother and holds a bachelor's degree in communications.

A dynasty of entertainers

The Harmon family legacy stretches well beyond Mark and Pam. His grandfather Tom Harmon was a war hero and star football player, and his grandmother Elyse Knox was a model and actress. Kristin Nelson, an actress-turned-painter, and Kelly Harmon, an actress and model, are Ty Christian's aunts.

Mark Harmon himself, born Thomas Mark Harmon on 2 September 1951, is best known for playing Leroy Jethro Gibbs on NCIS for nearly two decades. Ty's mother, Pam, is a former American actress and model renowned for her performance in the television series Mork & Mindy, which aired between 1978 and 1982.

Ty Christian Harmon's screenwriting career

Ty Christian Harmon fast facts. Photo: @NCISfanatic on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Original

Ty Christian Harmon's screenwriting career has remained relatively low-profile compared with his family's acting careers. He has focused on writing and working behind the camera, with his best-known credit coming from a project he created with his brother Sean.

Ty Christian debut: Catholic Schoolgirl Chainsaw Showdown

Ty wrote the 2012 short action horror film Catholic Schoolgirl Chainsaw Showdown, which was directed by his brother Sean. While his parents are known for their presence on-screen, he has maintained a career behind the scenes as a screenwriter. He and his brother Sean worked together on the project, with Ty as screenwriter and Sean as director.

Choosing the pen over the camera

Despite growing up in a household surrounded by showbiz, Ty chose to pursue a career behind the camera as a writer rather than following in the footsteps of his famous parents. He developed a strong passion for storytelling, honing his skills as a screenwriter from an early age. Mark Harmon has spoken candidly about the household's collective instinct for privacy.

It's not even a choice. It's who we are. We stay home. A lot. I'm not a Twitter guy or a Facebook guy. Our sons aren't into that either.

Who is Ty Christian Harmon's brother, Sean Harmon?

Sean Harmon, born Sean Thomas Harmon, was born on 25 April 1988 in Burbank, California. He played the younger version of his father's character, Leroy Jethro Gibbs, in several flashback scenes on NCIS. In addition to acting, Sean Harmon works as a stunt coordinator and stunt performer. He served as the stunt coordinator for the series Breakwater (2022).

While Sean played the younger version of Mark's character in flashbacks across seven episodes of NCIS, he did not reprise the role for the prequel series NCIS: Origins. Even so, Sean remains involved with the show, serving as an executive producer for the series.

I have a lot of stories to tell and I'm absolutely jazzed to be stepping into an executive producing role and working with my dad in a different way.

Reflecting on Sean's career, Mark told Entertainment Tonight:

I'm proud of him taking his work seriously and how he approaches being an actor — not just on this show, [but] just what he has chosen to try to do in his life's work.

The brothers' contrasting public profiles are striking. Sean is married and became a father in 2025: Sean is a father to his son, Cooper, whom he welcomed with his wife, Courtney Prather, in May 2025.

Is Ty Christian Harmon in a relationship?

Ty Christian Harmon is married to Madeline Harmon, whom he reportedly married in February 2021. Reports about the couple state that Ty and Madeline dated for about five years before getting married.

Latest news

Mark Harmon and his son, Ty Christian Harmon, posing together indoors at an event venue. Photo: @UnofficialMarkHarmon on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The most recent notable development in the Harmon family orbit concerns the NCIS franchise rather than Ty directly. Sean Harmon served as an executive producer alongside his father on the spin-off series NCIS: Origins. Mark Harmon narrates the series.

Sean became a father for the first time in May 2025, welcoming son Cooper with his wife, Courtney Prather. Sean and Courtney married in a beach ceremony in Nosara, Costa Rica, in November 2022, making Mark Harmon a grandfather.

As for Ty, no new projects or public appearances have been reported in 2025 or 2026. He continues to work privately and has maintained his trademark absence from all social platforms.

What is Ty Christian Harmon’s net worth?

Ty Christian Harmon's net worth is estimated to range between $100,000–$500,000. His primary source of income is his career as a screenwriter. His father, Mark, has a reported net worth of approximately $120 million, while his mother, Pam, has an accumulated net worth of around $10 million.

FAQ

Who is Ty Christian Harmon? He is an American screenwriter and the younger son of actor Mark Harmon and actress Pam Dawber, born on 25 June 1992. Is Ty Christian Harmon on Instagram? Ty does not have any verified social media accounts, nor do some of his family members. How tall is Ty Christian Harmon? He is widely reported to stand at 5 feet 8 inches. Is Ty Christian Harmon in a relationship or married? Yes. Ty Christian Harmon is married to Madeline Harmon. They reportedly married in February 2021 after dating for about five years. What has Ty Christian Harmon written? His confirmed screenwriting credit is the 2012 short horror film Catholic Schoolgirl Chainsaw Showdown, which was directed by his brother Sean. Who is Sean Harmon? Sean Harmon, born 25 April 1988, is an American actor and the son of NCIS series regular Mark Harmon, with Sean having played young Leroy Jethro Gibbs. What is Mark Harmon's net worth? Mark Harmon's net worth is estimated at around $90 million, accumulated through his decades-long career in film and television. Does Ty Christian Harmon have children? There is no verified information confirming that Ty Christian Harmon has any children.

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