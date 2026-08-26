Inside Kizz Daniel’s Property Empire: Five Luxury Homes Linked to the Singer

Kizz Daniel has publicly shown off several luxury homes acquired during his rise from Woju crooner to Afrobeats superstar

His property portfolio includes homes in Lekki, Lagos, a waterfront mansion and a vacation home in Zanzibar, Tanzania

The singer also bought luxury two-bedroom penthouse apartments for his sons, Jelani and Jalil, as one of his first major gifts to them

Nigerian singer Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, popularly known as Kizz Daniel, has enjoyed remarkable success since breaking into the Nigerian music scene.

From his early hit Woju to global records such as Buga, the singer has steadily built his career and, by extension, his investments.

Unlike some celebrities who regularly flaunt their wealth, Kizz Daniel has largely kept his lifestyle private. However, the singer has occasionally given fans glimpses of his luxurious homes and other investments.

Some of his property acquisitions have also made headlines over the years, particularly his decision to buy homes for his children and his more recent vacation home in Zanzibar.

Here are five notable properties linked to the singer.

Kizz Daniel has publicly shown off several luxury homes acquired during his rise from Woju crooner to Afrobeats superstar. Photo: Kizz Daniel.

Source: Instagram

1. His 2017 Lekki mansion

Kizz Daniel began making moves in the real estate space relatively early in his music career.

In August 2017, reports emerged that the singer had acquired a new home in Lekki, Lagos. He shared pictures and a video of the property on social media, showing parts of the house alongside his then-record-label boss, Emperor Geezy, and his younger brother.

Reports at the time described the property as a five-bedroom mansion equipped with a swimming pool, gym and other facilities.

The reported price of about N90 million should, however, be treated as an estimate from reports at the time rather than a figure personally confirmed by Kizz Daniel.

The acquisition was significant because it came only a few years after he began his professional music career.

2. His second Lekki mansion

Kizz Daniel's appetite for real estate did not stop with his first reported Lekki home.

In March 2018, the singer announced that he had bought what he described as his second house in Lagos. He shared photos of the property and revealed that he had acquired it from Haven Homes.

The singer celebrated the purchase by thanking God for the achievement, noting that it came just four years into his music career.

Two years later, in June 2020, Kizz Daniel also showed fans another newly acquired Lekki mansion shortly after moving into it. He shared a picture of himself in front of the property alongside some of his luxury cars, including a Mercedes-Benz GLE, Mercedes-Benz S-Class and Bentley.

Reports at the time identified the 2020 home as being in Richmond Gate Estate, Lekki.

3. Luxury penthouse apartments for his sons

Kizz Daniel took his property investment to another level in 2021 when he bought homes for his sons, Jelani and Jalil.

The singer announced that he had acquired two-bedroom luxury penthouse apartments for the boys in the Lekki area of Lagos. The documents he shared showed the properties in the names of his sons. The apartments were reported to be located at Woodland Estate in Lekki and were purchased in June 2021.

He described the homes as his first gift to his children and said he had promised to be the best father he could be to them.

4. His Lagos waterfront mansion

One of Kizz Daniel's most impressive publicly announced property acquisitions came in September 2022. Following the huge success of Buga, the singer revealed that he had fulfilled one of his long-standing dreams by acquiring a house beside the water for his wife and children.

The property, described in reports as a beachfront or seaside mansion in the Lekki area of Lagos, featured a striking modern design and overlooked the water. Kizz Daniel shared videos of the property on Instagram while thanking God and his fans for helping make the dream a reality.

The singer did not publicly state the purchase price. However, some entertainment reports at the time claimed the property was worth around $2 million.

5. His Zanzibar vacation home

Kizz Daniel's property portfolio later extended beyond Nigeria.

In December 2025, the singer announced that he had acquired a vacation home in Zanzibar, Tanzania. He shared pictures of the property with his fans and described it as an early Christmas gift to himself and his family.

The singer wrote that Christmas had come early and identified the new acquisition as his "vacation home in Zanzibar, Tanzania."

Kizz Daniel has largely kept his lifestyle private. Photo: Kizz Daniel.

Source: Instagram

Kizz Daniel tags Olamide godfather of music

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Kizz Daniel shared some top names in the Nigerian music industry and hailed their contributions.

His statement was spurred by a fan who said Olamide was among the singers who paved the way for him.

The Buga crooner also said he would tell the story of how Phyno, Don Jazzy, and Olamide helped his career.

Source: Legit.ng