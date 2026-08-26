Edo Refinery recorded the highest capacity utilisation among Nigeria's modular refineries in July 2026, according to NMDPRA data

Waltersmith posted the biggest monthly jump in utilisation, rising more than 16 percentage points between June and July

Combined AGO production from the three leading modular refineries climbed by 23.4% to 0.590 million litres per day in July

Nigeria's modular refining sector posted a stronger performance in July 2026, with the three leading facilities all recording higher capacity utilisation and diesel output compared with June, according to data from the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

The July 2026 NMDPRA factsheet, reviewed by Petroleumprice.ng, showed that Edo Refinery recorded an average capacity utilisation of 95.72% during the month, up from 88.67% in June, a gain of 7.05 percentage points.

Nigeria’s modular refining sector gained momentum in July Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

That placed it ahead of both Waltersmith and Aradel in overall utilisation and meant the refinery operated at more than 95% of its reported capacity for the month.

Waltersmith Posts Biggest Monthly Jump

Waltersmith recorded the largest improvement in utilisation among the three refineries. Its average capacity utilisation climbed to 70.42% in July from 53.95% in June, a gain of 16.47 percentage points.

Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) production at the refinery rose to 0.342 million litres per day (ML/day) from 0.269 ML/day, an increase of about 27.1%, while domestic AGO supply moved up to 0.341 ML/day from 0.314 ML/day.

Despite recording the strongest monthly growth, Waltersmith remained roughly 25 percentage points behind Edo Refinery in overall utilisation.

Aradel also improved, with its average utilisation rising to 36.32% from 30.73%, and AGO production increasing to 0.153 ML/day from 0.130 ML/day.

However, its domestic AGO supply fell to 0.144 ML/day from 0.162 ML/day, meaning higher production did not translate into more diesel reaching the domestic market.

Aradel increased its refinery utilisation and diesel production in July Photo: NNPC

Source: Twitter

Edo Refinery Raises Diesel Output

At Edo Refinery, the higher utilisation rate came alongside increased diesel production. Average AGO output rose to 0.088 ML/day in July from 0.079 ML/day in June, a rise of about 11.4%, Petroleumprice.ng reports

Domestic AGO supply from the refinery grew faster, climbing to 0.107 ML/day from 0.086 ML/day, an increase of roughly 24.4%.

Combined AGO production from all three refineries reached 0.590 ML/day in July, up from 0.478 ML/day in June, representing a 23.4% increase. Their combined domestic AGO supply also grew, rising to 0.592 ML/day from 0.562 ML/day, a gain of about 5.3%.

Nigerian company to build ‘world class’ refinery

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Clarivo Oil and Gas Ltd has announced plans to construct a world‑class oil refinery in Calabar.

Obidike Chukwuebuka, speaking to journalists in Calabar on Tuesday, January 20, said the proposed facility will be developed in multiple phases and feature state‑of‑the‑art technologies designed to produce high‑quality petroleum products.

The company projects that the refinery will come online within about five years, subject to regulatory approvals and the successful completion of project phases.

Source: Legit.ng