Justice Abdullahi Mahmud Bayero of the Court of Appeal, Kaduna Judicial Division, passed away, and his family announced the news on Wednesday, August 26

The family said Bayero was known for his integrity, fairness on the bench, and quiet generosity outside the courtroom

Justice Bayero's family believed the late justice had the potential to one day become Chief Justice of Nigeria

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Kaduna, Kaduna state - Justice Abdullahi Bayero of the Court of Appeal's Kaduna Judicial Division has died, his family confirmed in an obituary statement released on Wednesday evening, August 26, 2026.

Legit.ng reports that the statement described the late jurist as a father and mentor who embodied integrity and a genuine commitment to service throughout his career on the bench and beyond.

Justice Abdullahi Bayero of the Court of Appeal, Kaduna Division, dies as family announces his passing. Photo credit: @NGCourtofAppeal

Source: Twitter

Abdullahi Bayero: 'Jurist of Rare Character'

Justice Bayero reportedly died in Egypt.

Those who knew Kano-born Bayero recalled a man who shared his knowledge, time and resources freely, asking nothing in return. On the bench, the family described him as diligent and fair, someone who treated justice as a calling rather than a career. Away from the courts, he was remembered as humble and disciplined.

His family expressed grief not only at the personal loss but at what Nigeria had lost in him.

"The nation has lost a jurist who would have carried our judiciary to greater heights," the statement read. The family believed Bayero had the capacity and years ahead of him to rise to the position of Chief Justice of Nigeria.

Justice Bayero: Role Beyond the Bench

The family also remembered Bayero's contribution to the defence of the Sunnah during its early stages in Kano, describing him as someone who stood firm with wisdom and courage during that period. The Sunnah the body of traditions and practices of the Islamic prophet Muhammad that constitute a model for Muslims to follow.

As a mentor, he was said to have placed great importance on character and on service to Allah and humanity, lessons his family says he passed on consistently to those around him.

The family prayed that God forgives the late justice, grants him paradise, accepts his good deeds and rewards him for the lives he touched.

Furthermore, they prayed for strength for the judiciary and all those mourning his passing.

The family said in closing:

"May Allah preserve his legacy."

Read the full announcement on the death of Justice Abdullahi Bayero below via the Facebook post:

Read more Kano news

Ex-Supreme Court justice, Kalgo, is dead

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Senator Aminu Tambuwal, who represents Sokoto South and previously served as Sokoto State Governor, mourned the passing of retired Supreme Court Justice Umaru Atu Kalgo, calling it a significant loss for Nigeria's judiciary and legal community.

Tambuwal shared his tribute through his verified X account, honouring Kalgo as one of Nigeria's most distinguished jurists.

Tambuwal pointed to Kalgo's role in shaping Nigeria's legal and constitutional framework outside of his judicial duties. The late justice served as a member of the Constitution Review Committee, the Constituent Assembly and the Law Revision Committee for the Laws of the Federation, each of which contributed to the development of the country's legal infrastructure.

Source: Legit.ng