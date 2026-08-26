The UK government has outlined the key requirement that anyone looking to run a food business in the country must meet before trading

The rule applies regardless of where the business operates, including from a home, a van, or a market stall

The government also detailed a full list of responsibilities that food business owners must comply with once they begin trading

The UK government has made clear that registering with a local authority is the one non-negotiable step every aspiring food business owner must take before they can begin operating.

According to guidance published on the official GOV.UK website, the registration requirement applies to any business that sells, cooks, stores, handles, prepares, or distributes food.

The UK government says you can’t open a food business until you register officially. Photo credit: Bloomberg/ Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

This means the rule covers a broad range of setups, from restaurants and cafés to home-based catering operations, mobile food vans, and market stalls.

Who Needs to Register

The guidance specifies that registration must be done with the local authority in the area where the business trades.

Importantly, the location of operation determines where an owner must register, not just where they live. Even charities and community groups that distribute food may be required to register, depending on the nature of their activities.

The process must be completed before trading begins, making it the first and most essential step for anyone entering the food industry in the United Kingdom.

Full List of Responsibilities for Food Business Owners

Beyond registration, the UK government outlines a comprehensive set of obligations that food businesses must fulfil once they are up and running.

Owners are required to ensure food is safe at all times, train all staff in good hygiene practices, and put a food safety management system in place.

Businesses must also manage risks related to food allergies, chemical and physical hazards, and microbiological dangers in ready-to-eat food.

Labelling, advertising, and marketing must be accurate, meaning owners cannot mislead customers about ingredients, quality, or production methods.

Record-keeping is another requirement, with owners expected to maintain what the government refers to as traceability records, covering every supplier they buy from and every business they supply.

Should any food product turn out to be unsafe, the business is obligated to withdraw or recall it, report the incident, and communicate the reason to the public.

Only approved food additives may be used, and their quantities must not exceed the permitted limits.

Business owners are also advised to check whether they need to apply for regulated product authorisation before using certain ingredients or processes.

Inspections and Hygiene Ratings

Once registered and trading, food businesses in the UK are subject to regular inspections to verify compliance with food safety laws. Each inspection results in a food hygiene rating assigned to the business.

In Wales and Northern Ireland, displaying the rating sticker in a place visible to customers is a legal requirement. In England, this remains voluntary, though the inspection process itself applies across the board.

Lady celebrates mum in UK

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian lady shared the heartwarming moment her mother arrived in the United Kingdom with her belongings.

In the clip, the woman was seen at the airport pushing her belongings on a trolley as she reunited with her daughter.

Source: Legit.ng