The Australian government has released official guidance on what visa holders must do if they want to extend their stay in the country

Foreigners whose visas carry a condition that prevents further stay face stricter rules about when they must leave Australia

Australia offers a tool called VEVO that allows visa holders to check their expiry dates and conditions before exploring their options

The Australian government has released guidance explaining the steps foreigners must take if they wish to remain in the country beyond their current visa's expiry date.

According to the official advice, anyone who wants to stay longer in Australia must apply for a new visa.

Australia reveals options for foreigners who want to extend their stay. Photo Credit: Josh Chadwick

Source: Getty Images

However, the options available depend heavily on each person's individual circumstances, particularly the conditions attached to their current visa.

Australia: Check your visa before you act

The government stressed that the first step for any visa holder approaching expiry is to confirm two key pieces of information: the exact date their visa expires and whether it carries a condition that prevents further stay.

Visa holders can access this information through VEVO, the myVEVO app, or the visa grant letter they received when their visa was approved. The free myVEVO app is available on both the Apple and Google app stores.

For those who entered Australia on an Electronic Travel Authority (ETA), the government directed them to use the dedicated "Check an ETA" service instead of VEVO.

Australia: What happens if your visa bars further stay

If a visa carries a condition that prevents further stay, the holder must leave Australia before the visa expires. The government made clear that applying for a new visa while still inside the country is not an option in such cases. Those affected can still apply for other visas to return to Australia, but only after they have departed.

For visa holders whose current visa does not carry such a restriction, applying for a new visa while still in the country and while the current visa remains valid may be possible.

The government also noted that some visas offer a direct pathway to another visa type, making it worth reviewing the specific terms of a current visa before deciding on next steps.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Australia had published the minimum amount foreigners must have to qualify for the Working Holiday visa.

3 people approved to help with visa applications

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia had disclosed three people who are approved to help applicants with their visa applications.

According to the department, any support that involves using knowledge or experience of migration procedures to assist someone with a visa matter counts as immigration assistance.

This includes preparing or helping to prepare a visa application or related document, advising an applicant about a visa application or any visa matter, and representing or preparing someone for proceedings before a court or review authority in connection with a visa matter.

Source: Legit.ng