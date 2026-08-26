A new study ranked 50 African countries across nine pillars of future readiness, including AI, digital infrastructure and human capital

South Africa topped the continent with the strongest startup ecosystem and internet entrance above 78%, while Mauritius ranked second

Nigeria did not appear in the top 10, and Egypt claimed a separate distinction among the countries assessed

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeole Yusuf has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Johannesburg, South Africa - South Africa has been ranked the most future-ready economy on the African continent, according to a study published in August 2026 by digital entertainment platform BC Game.

Research findings obtained by Legit.ng on Tuesday, August 25, placed the President Cyril Ramaphosa-led country at the top of a ranking that assessed 50 African nations across nine pillars tied to digital and economic development. The country earned its first-place finish on the back of the continent's most robust startup ecosystem and an internet insight rate exceeding 78%.

South Africa tops Africa’s future-ready economies, while Nigeria misses the top 10, study finds. Photo credit: @youthhubafrica

Source: Twitter

Nigeria Misses Top 10 Future-Ready Economies

Mauritius followed in second place, with the study pointing to a GDP per capita of nearly $12,000 and the highest human capital score of any country in the assessment.

Egypt claimed a notable individual distinction, emerging as Africa's most AI-ready country. The study said Egypt's standing in this category reflects how prepared the country is to integrate artificial intelligence into its industries and public services.

Nigeria did not feature among the top 10 countries in the overall ranking.

The nine pillars used to assess each country covered digital infrastructure, innovation, economic momentum, governance, human capital, energy access, education, economic diversification and AI readiness.

Each pillar was measured through specific indicators: internet entry gauged digital infrastructure; startup ecosystem strength represented innovation; GDP per capita and economic growth were combined for economic momentum; and institutional quality was used for governance.

Human capital looked at workforce capability alongside population age profile, while energy access was determined by electricity coverage rates. Education drew on university enrolment figures and government spending in the sector. Export sophistication served as the measure for economic diversification, and AI readiness assessed how well-positioned countries were for the adoption of emerging technologies.

African economies: What findings show

The BC Game research offers a broad comparative view of where African economies stand in their ability to respond to shifts in technology, demographics and economic structure.

The study was conducted by BC Game in August 2026.

Here are the 10 most future-ready economies in Africa:

South Africa Mauritius Egypt Morocco Tunisia Kenya Algeria Ghana Namibia Botswana

1. South Africa

Future-Ready Score: 77.11

Internet Users: 78.36%

Startup Ecosystem Strength: 5.16

GDP per Capita: 6267.2 USD

Governance Quality: 65.9

Human Capital: 0.43

Electricity Access: 87.7%

University Enrollment: 23.49%

Govt Spending on Education: 19.14%

AI Readiness: 53.94

South Africa has the most future-ready economy on the continent. More than three‐quarters of the population is online, and the country has Africa’s strongest startup ecosystem with a score of 5.16/10, far ahead of its peers. It is also well-placed to adopt artificial intelligence, thanks to supportive policies and growing digital skills, while its institutions remain relatively solid compared to neighbours, keeping the business climate steady. GDP per person stands at $6,267, and the economy benefits from a diverse mix of finance and industry that few other African nations can rival.

South Africa ranks as Africa’s most future-ready economy, according to a 2026 study. Photo credit: Getty

Source: Getty Images

2. Mauritius

Mauritius follows in second with a score nearly matching South Africa's. Its per‐person income of nearly $12K is the highest in the top ten, and every home and business has access to electricity, ensuring a dependable power supply for digital activity. Its governance quality ranks as the strongest, backed by consistent legal frameworks and low levels of corruption. Close to half of its young people are enrolled in tertiary education, creating a steady flow of qualified graduates, while internet use stands at a solid 73%.

3. Egypt

Egypt takes third place and stands out as the most AI‐ready nation in the top five, driven by forward‐looking policies and a workforce with improving technical abilities. More than 75% of Egyptians go online, and its’ startup environment ranks second on the continent. The population is young, with a median age of 24, and over a third of young adults pursue higher education. GDP per capita is $3,338, and the economy grows at a steady 2.6% annually. With its large population and advancing digital networks, Egypt is becoming a major force in Africa's technological transformation.

4. Morocco

Morocco comes fourth with a score of 70. More than nine out of ten citizens are online, the highest connectivity level in the top five, and the government devotes nearly a quarter of its budget to schooling and universities. Almost half of young Moroccans go on to higher education, supplying a growing talent pool. Governance is relatively steady, and electricity reaches every household, offering the reliable energy that digital growth depends on.

5. Tunisia

Tunisia rounds out the top five with 67 points. Over 75% of the population uses the Internet, and the country records the most varied export base among these nations, reducing its reliance on any single product or sector. That diversity signals economic maturity and helps absorb global shocks. More than a third of young Tunisians attend university, and GDP per person sits at a strong $4,181.

An analyst from JB.com commented on the study:

"When people think of Africa's economy, they still picture mineral exports and safari lodges.

"The data suggests something different is happening. South Africa's startup ecosystem now rivals parts of Europe. Kenya has become a testbed for AI-driven services built around mobile money rails that the West never built.

'The continent is building a digital economy designed for places where the grid is unreliable, addresses are informal, and the median age is 19. That is a blueprint the rest of the world could learn from."

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Against a backdrop of global economic uncertainty, Forbes has released its ranking of Africa’s 10 strongest currencies for July 2026.

While Nigeria’s naira recorded a modest recovery during the month, it failed to secure a place among the continent’s strongest currencies.

Source: Legit.ng