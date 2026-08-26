Singer Rollex Dee has been granted N100 million bail after spending about two months in police detention

The court reportedly ordered two sureties to stand for N50 million each, with one required to be a member of the singer’s family.

Human rights activist Omoyele Sowore intervened in the case amid online concerns over the singer’s prolonged detention.

Nigerian singer Rollex Dee has taken a major step towards freedom after a Lagos State High Court granted him bail.

The singer, who has spent about two months in police detention, was granted bail on Friday, August 21, 2026, reports Daily Post.

MC Bokujaka, who has led the online campaign calling for Rollex’s release, announced the development.

However, getting out of detention may not be as straightforward as expected.

Singer Rollex Dee has been granted N100 million bail after spending about two months in police detention. Photos: Taye Currency/Rollex Dee.

Source: Instagram

Bail comes with hefty conditions

According to MC Bokujaka, the court fixed Rollex Dee’s bail at N100 million.

The singer is also expected to provide two sureties, each standing for N50 million.

One of the sureties must reportedly be a member of Rollex’s family.

MC Bokujaka said the condition could make it difficult for the singer to perfect his bail and regain his freedom.

Rollex’s ordeal dates back to April 2026, when he was arrested over allegations of defaming and cyberbullying Ibadan-based musician Taye Currency during an interview on the Agbaletu programme.

He was later released but reportedly arrested again in July after allegedly being invited to a reconciliation meeting by the Oyo State Police Command.

The singer was said to have been one of Taye Currency’s loyalists during the musician’s clash with Pasuma.

After their relationship reportedly broke down, Rollex allegedly revealed details about Taye, which led to the legal trouble.

Rollex Dee was arrested over allegations of defaming and cyberbullying Ibadan-based musician Taye Currency during an interview. Photo: Taye Currency.

Source: Instagram

Taye Currency prostrates to Pasuma

Legit.ng also reported that Taye Currency reconciled with his senior colleague, Wasiu Alabi Pasuma, following their rift.

Taye called Pasuma his boss, a nod to the mentorship and respect that defined their connection since meeting in 1993.

He, however, described another colleague, Saheed Osupa, as a colleague, a comment which didn't sit well with the latter's fans.

Source: Legit.ng