Australia's Department of Home Affairs has highlighted what successful permanent Partner visa applicants will receive after a decision is made

The Australian government confirmed that applicants can be inside or outside Australia at the time their application is assessed

Authorities also clarified what happens when a Partner visa application is refused, including whether a review is possible

Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined exactly what foreigners can expect to receive once a decision is reached on their permanent Partner visa application.

According to the Australian government, applicants do not need to be on Australian soil when authorities process their case. The government confirmed that a decision can be made whether the applicant is currently in Australia or abroad and that all outcomes will be communicated in writing.

The Australian government shares things foreigners will receive after permanent partner visa approval. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Australian partner visa: Things applicants will receive

For those whose applications are successful, the Department of Home Affairs will issue written notification containing three specific pieces of information:

The visa grant number,

The date the visa comes into effect,

The conditions attached to the visa.

Applicants are advised to keep a copy of this decision for their records.

What happens if the application is refused:

Unsuccessful applicants will also receive written communication from the department, which will include the reasons behind the refusal. Importantly, the notification will state whether the applicant holds the right to seek a review of the decision.

One detail the government has made clear is that application fees are non-refundable. Regardless of the outcome, any fees paid at the time of lodging a permanent Partner visa application will not be returned to the applicant if the visa is refused.

The permanent Partner visa, also known as the Subclass 801, is designed for people in a genuine relationship with an Australian citizen, permanent resident, or eligible New Zealand citizen. It is typically the second stage of a two-step partner visa process, following an initial temporary Partner visa.

Requirements for Australia partner visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs highlighted the eligibility conditions foreign spouses must satisfy to qualify for a permanent partner visa.

Applicants must generally wait two years from the date of their temporary visa application before they can be assessed for the permanent visa.

Source: Legit.ng