The UK Government has published strict hand luggage rules covering items that are banned from aircraft cabins on flights into the country

Some everyday personal items and certain knives are prohibited in cabin bags but can travel in checked hold luggage

A separate category of items, including fireworks and non-safety matches, faces a total ban from both hand luggage and checked bags entirely

Travellers preparing for a flight to the United Kingdom may want to double-check what is sitting in their hand luggage, as the United Kingdom government's official cabin bag restrictions are stricter than many passengers realise.

The rules, published by the UK government, covered everything from sharp objects to certain tools, and getting them wrong could mean delays at security or having belongings confiscated before boarding.

Things travellers are not allowed to bring into an airplace heading to the UK. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

UK: What cannot take inside the plane

Several common items are barred from aircraft cabins but can still be packed in checked hold luggage. Corkscrews fall into this category and must go in the hold. Any knife with a pointed or sharp blade, or one with a blade exceeding 6cm in length, is also prohibited from the cabin, as are scissors with blades longer than 6cm.

A separate and more serious category covers items banned from both hand luggage and checked bags altogether. Non-safety matches cannot be brought on board in any form. Pyrotechnics, including fireworks, flares, party poppers, and toy caps, are entirely prohibited.

Cigarette lighters present a more nuanced situation: they cannot travel loose in either bag, but passengers are permitted to carry one lighter inside a plastic liquids bag kept on their person during the flight.

UK: What to put inside hand luggage

The guidelines also clarify a number of items that are frequently misunderstood. Small scissors with blades under 6cm, as well as round-ended or blunt scissors, are permitted in cabin bags. Disposable razors with fixed cartridges are allowed, as are nail clippers, nail files, tweezers, knitting needles, and sewing needles.

Contact lens solution may travel in hand luggage provided the container holds no more than 100ml. Standard umbrellas, walking sticks, and canes are also permitted, along with non-battery-powered mobility aids, though all mobility equipment must pass through security screening.

Passengers travelling with battery-powered wheelchairs are advised to contact their airline before arriving at the airport. Those carrying large musical instruments face a similar requirement, as airlines may need to arrange an additional seat, and all instruments will be screened separately at security checkpoints.

Canada raises Nigeria's visa processing time

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Canadian government updated its temporary residence processing times on August 19, 2026, with changes taking effect on August 26.

Nigerian applicants face a longer wait for visitor visa processing, with the timeframe rising by one week under the new schedule.

Source: Legit.ng