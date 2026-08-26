Funke Akindele and her ex-husband JJC Skillz were spotted together with their twin sons at an arcade centre in Paris, France

The former couple appeared relaxed and playful during the outing, with JJC Skillz heard teasing Akindele about joining the kids for games

Fans flooded the comments praising the ex-couple for prioritising their children above their broken marriage

Nollywood actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele has sparked a wave of admiration online after she and her ex-husband, Abdulrasheed Bello, popularly known as JJC Skillz, were spotted spending quality time together with their twin sons in Paris, France.

The video, posted on Instagram on Wednesday, 26 August 2026, captured the family at an indoor arcade and gaming centre, with the former couple and their children clearly enjoying a relaxed and cheerful outing.

Reactions as Funke Akindele and ex-husband JJC Skillz take twin sons on Paris vacation together. Photo credit@funkejenifaakindele/@jjcskillz

Source: Instagram

The group was also seen strolling along a Parisian street, presenting a picture of a co-parenting arrangement that appears to be thriving.

At one point during the outing, JJC Skillz addressed Akindele with the affectionate nickname "Mama beji," asking, "Mama beji, are we playing a game?" The actress responded warmly, laughing and confirming that yes, they are playing.

Fans admire their co-parenting goals in Paris

The clip struck a chord with many Nigerians, who quickly noted how effortlessly the two seemed to navigate their shared parental responsibilities despite no longer being together as a couple.

Fans applaud Funke Akindele over gesture with ex-husband. Photo credit@jjcskillz/@funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

Akindele and JJC Skillz, who share twin boys, finalised their separation in 2022 after the musician publicly announced the end of their marriage.

Rather than dwell on what was, the Paris footage shows two adults choosing their children's happiness above everything else, a move that fans found both refreshing and inspiring.

Here is the Instagram video of Funke Akindele and her former husband with their children together:

What fans are saying about the video

The comments section filled up quickly with warm reactions from fans who praised the ex-couple's maturity:

@ora_ablode wrote:

"The only thing better for kids that marriage is healthy co parenting- soo refreshing to see. Can only happen when the parents put the kids above all else"

@mystique_millz reacted:

"Awwww Mama beji"

@awomeju_faith commented:

"I love seeing their family together one love so beautiful watching"

@official_jayvee91 shared:

"This is beautiful that we aren't together shouldn't make us enemies"

@diadorsofficial stated:

"A healthy co-parenting."

@chima5865 added:

"This is how Nigerians divorcees should behave instead of being cat and rat"

Tolu Fagbure speaks about Funke Akindele's craft

Legit.ng had reported that Tolu Fagbure sparked reactions online after sharing his candid views on some prominent actors in the Nigerian movie industry during a podcast discussion about Nollywood.

While speaking about the industry and the performances of some of its notable stars, Fagbure shared his opinions on actors including Itele, Mercy Aigbe, and Funke Akindele. His comments quickly caught the attention of social media users, with many viewers weighing in on the points he raised.

Some fans appeared to agree with Fagbure’s assessment and went on to make their own comparisons between the actors mentioned. Others also used the discussion as an opportunity to share their personal views about the strengths and performances of different Nollywood stars.

Source: Legit.ng