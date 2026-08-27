The UAE government has identified five specific errors that foreigners commonly make when applying for an urgent visa

Several of the mistakes involve document issues, including blurry scans, expired passports, and details that do not match passport information

The timing of an application can also work against applicants, with Friday evening submissions flagged as a common error to avoid

The United Arab Emirates has released a list of five mistakes that foreigners commonly make when paying for urgent visa processing, warning that these errors can lead to delays that undermine the entire point of choosing the urgent option.

The information was published on the official UAE website, which outlined specific behaviours and document issues that trip up applicants even after they have paid priority fees.

UAE lists 5 mistakes foreigners should avoid when paying urgent visa fees. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/SERGEI SAVOSTYANOV/Dario Belingheri

Source: Getty Images

UAE urgent visa fees

The UAE government identified the following as the most common errors applicants make:

1. Paying for an urgent visa, then waiting two days to submit a missing document: Choosing the urgent option means nothing if the applicant does not follow through immediately. Holding back required documents defeats the entire purpose of the faster processing fee.

2. Submitting a passport with less than six months of validity remaining: This is a standard requirement across many visa systems, and presenting a passport that is close to expiry is a straightforward reason for a visa to be refused or delayed.

3. Uploading a blurry or cropped passport scan: The quality of the document scan matters. Authorities cannot process applications where passport details are unclear or where parts of the document have been cut off in the image.

4. Providing details that do not match the passport: Any inconsistency between the information entered in the application form and what appears in the passport can flag the submission for additional scrutiny, slowing the process considerably.

5. Applying on a Friday evening: Submitting an urgent application at the close of the week, when government offices are winding down ahead of the weekend, means the application will not receive the prompt attention that urgent processing requires.

What the UAE guidance means for applicants

The UAE's advice is particularly relevant for travellers who pay extra specifically to speed up their visa approval. The guidance makes clear that an urgent fee alone does not guarantee a fast outcome if the supporting documents are incomplete, of poor quality, or submitted at an inconvenient time.

Applicants are advised to ensure all documents are ready before paying for the urgent option, double-check that every detail entered on the form matches the passport exactly, and avoid submitting applications late on Fridays.

UAE releases full list of 13 work permits

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UAE government had released a complete list of 13 work permits available to foreign workers.

The permits cover different categories, including freelance, part-time, student training, Golden Visa holders, and private teachers.

Source: Legit.ng