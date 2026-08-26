Peter Obi addressed the 13-month doctors' strike that took place in Anambra State while he served as governor

The strike, which ran from February 2011 to February 2012, raised serious questions about healthcare access in the state

Obi made a striking observation about the strike's impact that has drawn fresh attention to his record as governor

2027 presidential candidate Peter Obi has spoken publicly about a 13-month doctor strike that paralysed public healthcare in Anambra State during his time as governor, making remarks that have resurfaced debate about his administration's record.

Obi, who served as governor of Anambra State, addressed the industrial action in a trending video, referencing a strike that began in February 2011 and ran through to February 2012.

Peter Obi defended the doctors' strike when he was the Anambra governor Photo Credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

In the trending video, Obi argued that the fact that the public survived the prolonged stoppage raised a question about the effectiveness of the medical doctors, who were on strike at the time.

His statement reads in part:

"If the Doctors were very effective, in 13 months, there was no mass death. That means something is missing, because after 13 months we are still alive."

Obi on the Anambra doctor strike

The strike, which lasted over a year, came at a time when Obi was at the helm of Anambra State's government. The action by medical doctors left public health facilities across the state with severely reduced capacity, raising concerns about access to care for ordinary residents.

Rather than framing the period as a crisis his administration weathered, Obi's comment appeared to suggest that the survival of residents through the strike called into question how indispensable the state's public doctors had been in the first place.

The remark has drawn attention online, with many Nigerians questioning the intent behind the statement and what it communicates about his approach to healthcare during his governorship.

Peter Obi's political background

Obi, who was the Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 general elections, resigned from the African Democratic Congress on May 2, 2026. He was subsequently ratified as the presidential candidate of the New Democratic Congress (NDC) on May 29, 2026, ahead of the 2027 general elections, making his public statements subject to heightened scrutiny as his campaign gathers momentum.

See the video of Obi on X here:

Peter Obi backs subsidy removal

Legit.ng earlier reported that Peter Obi reaffirmed his support for petrol subsidy removal at a Nigerian Bar Association conference in Port Harcourt on Monday.

The NDC presidential candidate accused the current administration of failing to channel the N16 trillion subsidy savings into public welfare.

Obi's remarks came as rival Atiku Abubakar reversed his own 2023 position, saying he would restore the petrol subsidy if elected in 2027.

Source: Legit.ng