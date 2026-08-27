Relationship coach and pastor Kingsley Okonkwo launched Mentor To Marry, a faith-based matchmaking platform for Christian singles

The platform offers three annual membership tiers, with the VIP plan priced at N700,000 and dedicated matchmaking support

Nigerians on social media have blasted the price tags, questioning the pastor's motives and his departure from faith-based values

Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo, lead pastor of David's Christian Centre and well-known relationship coach, is facing intense backlash after unveiling a Christian matchmaking platform with membership fees reaching N700,000 annually.

Pastor Okonkwo announced the platform, called Mentor To Marry, on X on August 25, 2025.

Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo’s Mentor To Marry platform sparks backlash over membership fees. Photo: kingsleypst

Source: Instagram

He described it as a faith-based space designed to help serious Christian singles find intentional, God-centred marriages, while also acknowledging the financial pressures he believes are increasingly straining modern relationships.

Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo explains how Mentor To Marry works

Unlike traditional dating platforms, Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo explained that Mentor To Marry requires members to complete eight weeks of mentoring classes, personal assessments and guided reflection before they can access any matching services.

The approach positions marriage preparation ahead of the matchmaking itself.

Three annual membership tiers are available: Regular at N70,000, Premium at N350,000 and VIP at N700,000.

VIP members receive a dedicated matchmaker and personal coach, priority access to the platform's founders and off-platform introductions.

The platform is operated by Love, Dating and Marriage Ministries, a Nigerian non-profit organisation, and is open to Christians aged 25 and above who are unmarried, divorced or widowed.

It does not guarantee a match or marriage, and includes strict rules against harassment, fraud, catfishing and explicit content. A free community option is also available for singles not ready to commit financially.

Despite the platform's stated intentions, the announcement drew swift and sharp criticism online, with many Nigerians pointing to the membership costs as exploitative.

Check out Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo's matchmaking announcement posts below:

Nigerians react to Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo's matchmaking platform announcement

@Temijust1 wrote:

"They made you single by telling you this and that are is not your husband/wife, their God is yet to show them you partner. Now they will cash out on you through match making not waiting on God again. Hmmm"

@Loadedlink1 questioned the pastor's integrity, writing:

"Christ and his disciples didn't charge any soul one Kobo but in our time pastors are charging money up and down u still telling me this are men of God. They are all business men that's just the truth wish it was still God of Moses wrath still exists.."

@Memphislit1 was more cutting:

"Lol the 700k subscription go get you v!rgin Mary and access to heave abi...make una kwantinue"

@Olaniyi26176099 asked:

"How did we get to a point where everything around faith seems to come with a heavy price tag?"

@ElephantofA brought up past controversies surrounding the pastor, writing:

"First you go draw tattoo for body and now this, must you be reminded how much you have fallen from the faith?"

@matharos1 said:

"Moslems own, na govt dey pay. Reach Christian own, na the person wey dey find partner go pay... I dey look who go pay first."

Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo faces criticism as Christian matchmaking platform attracts backlash over pricing. Photo: kingsleypst

Source: Instagram

Kingsley Okonkwo shares relationship advice

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo sparked debate online after advising women to focus on men who have already shown interest in them.

Okonkwo urged women to respond to messages, chats and calls from potential suitors rather than choosing only those they want.

Source: Legit.ng