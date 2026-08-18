Alyssa Lopez from Big Brother 23 is one of the few houseguests to outlast almost every competitor outside the dominant Cookout alliance. The Sarasota-born swimwear designer and co-founder of Molliebird Swimwear reached seventh place in the summer 2021 season, then went on to compete twice on The Challenge: USA. Now 29, she has built a brand and influencer business well beyond her time in the house.

Alyssa Lopez from Big Brother 23. Photos: @alooopezzz

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Alyssa Lynn Lopez was born in July 1996 in Sarasota, Florida; she is 29 years old as of 2026.

was born in July 1996 in Sarasota, Florida; she is as of 2026. She was evicted seventh on Big Brother 23 , the last person eliminated outside the Cookout alliance, after spending 65 days in the house.

on , the last person eliminated outside the Cookout alliance, after spending in the house. She co-founded Molliebird Swimwear with model Meredith Mickelson, launching the brand on 24 June 2021 — four days before entering the BB house.

with model Meredith Mickelson, launching the brand on — four days before entering the BB house. She competed on both seasons of The Challenge: USA (2022 and 2023).

of (2022 and 2023). Her Instagram handle is @alooopezzz , where she has accumulated roughly 90,000–100,000 followers.

Profile summary

Detail Alyssa Lopez Full name Alyssa Lynn Lopez Date of birth July 1996 Age 29 Nationality American Ethnicity Half Puerto Rican, half White Hometown Sarasota, Florida Occupation Swimwear designer, entrepreneur Known for Big Brother 23, The Challenge: USA Education BSc Broadcast Production, University of South Florida Instagram @alooopezzz Twitter / X @lysslopezz

How did Alyssa Lopez get famous?

Lopez first appeared on Big Brother 23 as a houseguest. Although her occupation as a swimwear designer had earned her some measure of popularity, the Big Brother show took her fame to a whole new level.

She had religiously watched Big Brother since she was 11 years old and applied four times before finally being cast. She even had a photo of the Big Brother logo on her vision board.

Her time on Big Brother 23

Alyssa entered the Big Brother 23 season from Sarasota, Florida, where she designs swimwear. A member of the Kings team, Alyssa came into the game hoping to lay low and have fun.

She finished with zero HoH wins and two Power of Veto wins across her season. She is notably the first houseguest to win both OTEV and the Zingbot Competition in the same season, followed later by Michael Bruner and Jag Bains.

She was evicted in seventh place — the final person evicted who was not part of the powerful Cookout alliance. Her only real friend left in the game was Xavier Prather, and as much as he tried to save her before her eviction, he could not prevent his alliance from taking Alyssa out.

"I'm excited because it's a totally different experience than being on Big Brother where you're in there — you're in the house while it's being aired, and this time it's already filmed, and now we get to watch it air with everyone else. So I'm excited. I'm nervous, but I'm excited," she told fans via her Instagram Stories ahead of The Challenge: USA premiere.

The Challenge: USA — seasons 1 and 2

After watching Big Brother since the age of nine and applying four times, Alyssa finally competed on Big Brother 23 and did really well. She then competed on the first season of The Challenge: USA, which aired on CBS in the summer of 2022, making it to the final episode.

Alyssa was the victim of the dominating Cookout alliance on her Big Brother season, and that scrappy underdog status carried over into The Challenge: USA. She partnered with fellow BB alum Angela, and the two soon became targets of the rest of the women. The allies were eventually put against each other in the final elimination, and Alyssa fell short just before the finals.

She returned for the second season of The Challenge: USA, placed on the Blue Team, and was eliminated in Episode 5.

What nationality is Alyssa Lopez?

Alyssa Lopez is a citizen of the United States of America. She was born and raised in the country and has lived there her entire life. She is of mixed ethnicity — half Puerto Rican and half White.

On her Instagram, Alyssa identifies as Puerto Rican and links to the swimwear company that she co-founded.

Alyssa Lopez's career: swimwear designer and entrepreneur

Molliebird Swimwear

Alyssa is the co-owner of the swimwear line Mollie Bird Swim. She and model Meredith Mickelson co-founded the line together, wanting to create a "chic, flirty, and sophisticated swimwear brand" using high-quality, comfortable fabrics.

In an interview with Her Campus, Alyssa explained the brand's origin:

"I always knew I had the hard work and dedication to run my own company or brand, but I was never really sure what it would be. I helped design the women's collection in an apparel brand I was a videographer for, and the products were selling out. I started feeling like maybe I could run my own apparel brand. I was born and raised in Sarasota, FL so swimsuits were a part of my weekly attire and I felt like I could create a brand that women my age can relate to and feel confident in. And then Molliebird was born!"

Alyssa departed her previous content creation role in January 2021 to pursue swimwear design full-time. Molliebird Swimwear officially launched on 24 June 2021.

Key Influencer Agency

Lopez also co-founded Molliebird with a broader entrepreneurial goal, building a swimwear line that emphasises stylish, feminine designs promoting body positivity. The brand has gained traction for its focus on flattering, accessible pieces. She also owns a company called Key Influencer Agency.

Education and background

Alyssa attended the State College of Florida-Manatee-Sarasota after graduating from Braden River High School and earned an Associate of Arts degree. She then graduated from the University of South Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Production.

Beyond her academic qualifications, she holds a Drone Aircraft License and has a background in gymnastics. She did gymnastics for ten years.

Is Alyssa Lopez still in a relationship?

The Christian Birkenberger showmance

From the very start of Big Brother 23, it became evident that Christian Birkenberger and Alyssa were developing feelings for each other. Despite trying to keep a low profile and denying the showmance to other competitors, they were constantly seen on the BB23 live feeds cuddling together.

Upon reuniting on finale night, Christian asked Alyssa to be his girlfriend, having shared his romantic plans with former winners on their podcast. Just 48 hours later, the two called it quits. Christian clarified with a laugh: "Yeah, we dated for two days."

"Christian and I are just friends," Alyssa told Us Weekly. "We realized leaving the show that I have a career and he has to focus on his career, and we have barely any time to hang out with friends. So, having a relationship just isn't something that we're able to do."

Birkenberger and Lopez met on Big Brother 23, had a showmance, attempted a real-world relationship, but ultimately decided to remain friends due to their busy careers. Despite their breakup, they remain close friends, with Lopez even creating the cover art for Birkenberger's song about her.

Current relationship status

As of 2026, Alyssa has kept her personal life largely private. She moved in with Big Brother 24 houseguest Alyssa Snider in early 2024, after becoming friends during The Challenge: USA 2. No confirmed relationship has been publicly announced since the Birkenberger split.

Latest news

Lopez maintains an active role in both Key Influencer Agency and Molliebird while engaging fans through regular social media updates. Her strategic approach on Big Brother, where she navigated alliances with poise, continues to inform her reputation as a savvy entrepreneur. Appearances on podcasts and fan-driven events like Big Brother reunion panels keep her connected to the reality TV community.

She moved in with Big Brother 24 houseguest Alyssa Snider in early 2024, signalling the tight-knit community she remains part of. With Big Brother 28 casting open as of early 2026, fans continue to speculate whether she might return to the house for a second time.

Alyssa Lopez net worth

According to TheCityCeleb, Alyssa Lopez has an estimated net worth of $500,000. Her wealth stems primarily from her role as CEO of Key Influencer Agency, which generates revenue through talent management contracts and brand partnerships, alongside income from Molliebird's swimwear sales.

Note: this figure comes from a single source and should be treated as an estimate. No verified figures from Forbes or Celebrity Net Worth are available for this subject.

Her verified income streams include:

Molliebird Swimwear — co-founded swimwear brand, launched June 2021

— co-founded swimwear brand, launched June 2021 Key Influencer Agency — talent management and brand partnerships

— talent management and brand partnerships Content creation and social media — brand deals via Instagram (@alooopezzz)

— brand deals via Instagram (@alooopezzz) Reality TV — Big Brother 23, The Challenge: USA Seasons 1 and 2

FAQ

How old is Alyssa Lopez? Alyssa Lopez was born in July 1996, making her 29 years old in 2026. What nationality is Alyssa Lopez? She is American, born and raised in Sarasota, Florida. She is of mixed heritage — half Puerto Rican and half White. How did Alyssa Lopez get famous? She rose to national prominence as a houseguest on Big Brother 23 in the summer of 2021, reaching seventh place out of 16 contestants. What is Alyssa Lopez's job? She is a swimwear designer and entrepreneur. She co-founded Molliebird Swimwear with model Meredith Mickelson and also runs Key Influencer Agency. Did Alyssa Lopez and Christian Birkenberger stay together? No. They split just 48 hours after making their relationship official following the Big Brother 23 finale in September 2021. They remain close friends. Did Alyssa Lopez win Big Brother? No. She was evicted in seventh place — the last houseguest eliminated outside the Cookout alliance — after 65 days in the house. Was Alyssa Lopez on The Challenge? Yes. She competed on both The Challenge: USA Season 1 (2022), reaching the final episode, and Season 2 (2023), where she was eliminated in Episode 5. What is Alyssa Lopez's Instagram? Her handle is @alooopezzz , where she has around 90,000–100,000 followers.

Quick facts

She co-founded Molliebird Swimwear, launching it four days before entering the Big Brother 23 house.

house. She was the first BB houseguest to win both OTEV and the Zingbot Competition in the same season.

She holds a Drone Aircraft License alongside a degree in Broadcast Production.

She competed on The Challenge: USA twice — in 2022 and 2023.

twice — in 2022 and 2023. She practised gymnastics for ten years before pivoting to a career in fashion and content creation.

Source: Legit.ng