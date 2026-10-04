Ramsey Nouah opened up about his mixed-race heritage during an interview on Curiosity Made Me Ask on Saturday, October 3

The 55-year-old actor revealed that his mother hails from Ondo state, which is why he grew up speaking Yoruba fluently

Many fans admitted they had always assumed the veteran Nollywood star was from a completely different part of Nigeria

Veteran Nollywood actor Ramsey Nouah has shed light on his family background, confirming that he is of mixed heritage, something that appeared to catch many of his fans completely off guard.

During a sit-down interview on the popular show Curiosity Made Me Ask, which aired on Saturday, 3 October, the 55-year-old actor explained the roots behind his command of the Yoruba language. Born and raised in Lagos, Nouah said his fluency in Yoruba comes naturally from his mother, who is from Ondo state.

Movie star Ramsey Nouah reveals his mother is Yoruba from Ondo state. Credit: ramseynouah

Source: Instagram

"I speak Yoruba so well because I'm a Yoruba boy. I was born and bred in Lagos. My mum is from Ondo, but I'm mixed-race because my father is Lebanese," he said.

Ramsey Nouah's career in Nollywood

Nouah launched his acting career in the early 1990s and has since grown into one of Nollywood's most recognisable faces, picking up nominations and award wins along the way. His performance in *The Figurine* earned him the Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role in 2010.

He later transitioned behind the camera, making his directorial debut with *Living in Bondage: Breaking Free* in 2019, and has continued directing projects within the Nigerian film industry since then.

Recently, the Nollywood star said taking movies to the cinema is not a wise financial decision because producers often fail to recover their capital, even after spending heavily on advertising and promotion.

Ramsey Nouah explained why Yoruba comes naturally to him, connecting his language skills to his mother. Credit: ramseynouah

Source: Instagram

The video of Ramsey Nouah speaking about his nationality is below:

Reactions to Ramsey Nouah's revelation

The revelation set Instagram buzzing, with many users admitting they had spent years making incorrect assumptions about where the actor hailed from.

@urchyz commented:

"I'm shocked to see that a lot of people are just knowing this about him."

@deejaygabe shared:

"I know this a joke but I honestly didn't know Ramsey was of Lebanese and Yoruba descent, I always assumed he hailed from the East!! I've learnt something new today 👏🏿"

@godfromtha90s wrote:

"So Ramsey na my Ondo brother??? Wow! Love it for him 😊"

@celina_idemudia admitted:

"Was thinking he's from Ghana"

@ihonrecometh reacted:

"Wow who else is just finding out Ramsey is a Yoruba boy 🤣🤣🤣"

@d_boy._._ said:

"Wow this guy speaks Yoruba fluently 😂wow"

Adunni Ade hails Ramsey Nouah

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that actress Adunni Ade took to social media to pen a lengthy message to her senior colleague Ramsey Nouah. She revealed he advised her to move to Nigeria to help her career back in 2011.

She wrote:

“I have told this story a few times but In 2011, I met bro @ramseynouah in Owings Mills, Maryland. I later requested to have a talk with him which we did at a mall close to DC.”

Source: Legit.ng