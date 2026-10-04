Markfred Akachukwu, an Instrumentation and Control Engineer at Dangote Petroleum and Petrochemicals Refinery, shared his experience working at the facility's Captive Power Plant on LinkedIn

The engineer, who graduated from Michael Okpara University of Agriculture Umudike with a degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering, shares hands-on lessons that no classroom could fully prepare him for

Akachukwu worked across GTGs, HRSGs, STGs, Utility Boilers and BOP systems, tracing signal loops and investigating faults that often originated far from the control room

Markfred Akachukwu, an Instrumentation and Control Engineer at Dangote Petroleum and Petrochemicals Refinery, has given a candid account of what working inside one of Africa's most ambitious industrial projects actually feels like, two years into the role.

In a LinkedIn post published on October 3, 2026, Akachukwu described his time at the refinery's Captive Power Plant as a masterclass in the gap between academic knowledge and real-world engineering.

Dangote Refinery engineer opens up about his experience on the job. Photo credit: Linkedin/Markfred Akachukwu

Source: UGC

The engineer, who earned a Second Class Upper degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from Michael Okpara University of Agriculture Umudike between 2014 and 2019, said the experience had gone far beyond routine instrument checks and maintenance logs.

Dangote Refinery: Inside the captive power plant

Working across gas turbine generators, heat recovery steam generators, steam turbine generators, utility boilers, and balance of plant systems, Akachukwu has handled everything from transmitters and flame scanners to control valves, signal loops, and analysers.

He described tracing loop diagrams, interpreting Piping and Instrumentation Diagrams, and taking part in preventive maintenance as activities that gradually sharpened his technical instincts.

One of the most important lessons he said he absorbed was the discipline of slowing down before drawing conclusions.

"A 'bad showing' may not mean a bad instrument. A low reading may not mean low process conditions. A failed signal may begin somewhere far from the control room," he wrote on LinkedIn.

He explained that effective fault-finding in instrumentation means following the signal back to its source, verifying field conditions, checking wiring, examining terminations, and fully understanding the process before settling on a diagnosis.

Dangote Refinery: Learning by standing still and asking questions

Akachukwu also reflected on a less obvious source of professional growth: simply standing beside an experienced technician at a junction box, watching a panel being opened, and asking why things work the way they do.

"An instrument does not exist in isolation; it is part of a story the process is telling," he said in the post.

He described instrumentation not merely as a technical trade, but as a discipline built on observation, logic, and responsibility.

Each maintenance job, he said, became another opportunity to refine both his safety awareness and his understanding of process control.

Closing his post on a note of deliberate humility, Akachukwu wrote that he is still learning, still asking questions, and still getting his hands dirty — a reflection that resonated with engineers and young professionals across the platform.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Lagos State Polytechnic graduate had landed a role at Dangote Refinery.

Engineering graduate gets awarded by Dangote Refinery

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady working at Dangote Refinery had received an award from the company.

Sharing the news on LinkedIn in September 2026, Salisu described the experience as one of the most demanding of her engineering career.

She was part of a team that managed the shutdown, major turnaround maintenance, and subsequent restart of the RFCC unit following a critical operational challenge at the Dangote refinery, widely regarded as one of the largest and most complex in Africa.

Source: Legit.ng