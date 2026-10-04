"Mention one election": Wike challenges Amaechi over Rivers wins

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike challenged former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi to name a single election he has won in the state since their split in 2011

Wike demanded answers over $39 million paid for an uncompleted specialist hospital and a N68 billion monorail project from Amaechi's time as governor

The minister spoke at a stakeholders' meeting in Ahoada East, Rivers State, where he questioned Amaechi's 24-year record in public office

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Rivers State - FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has thrown down a direct challenge to former Rivers State Governor Rotimi Amaechi, daring him to point to a single electoral victory in Rivers State since the two men parted ways in 2011.

Wike spoke on Saturday at an interactive meeting with the Uzugbani Ekpeye National Executive Council and local leaders from Ahoada East and Ahoada West Local Government Areas, held at Ekpeye House in Ahoada.

Wike challeges Amaechi to name one election he has won since he ditched him. Photo credit: Nyesom Wike/Rotimi Amaechi

Source: Facebook

The minister was responding to Amaechi's appearance on Channels Television's *Politics Today*, during which the former Transport Minister criticised the Federal Government's record on project delivery and challenged the administration to name completed projects.

Wike questions Amaechi's electoral, project record

As reported by Vanguard, Wike flipped the challenge back on his predecessor, asking those backing Amaechi to scrutinise his electoral track record.

"Since I left him in 2011, after 2011, mention one election that he has ever won in Rivers State," he said.

He also pressed Amaechi to account for $39 million reportedly paid to a contractor for the Justice Adolphus Karibi-Whyte Specialist Hospital, a facility that was never completed.

A Rivers State judicial commission set up during Wike's time as governor had investigated the payment of $39.2 million for the project.

Wike further asked what became of the N68 billion monorail scheme, another flagship infrastructure project from the Amaechi era.

He also took aim at a malaria control programme carried out in partnership with Cuba.

"Ask him about the fumigation of Rivers State with people from Cuba in which $10 million was spent. Ask him whether mosquitoes have stopped biting us in Rivers State," Wike told the gathering.

24 years in office, nothing to show — Wike

Wike questioned what Amaechi had delivered to Ekpeye communities during a combined 24 years across three senior public roles.

The minister urged residents of Ahoada East and West to demand concrete evidence of projects and political empowerment from those seeking their support.

The former governor argued that genuine leadership is measured by what is built and who is lifted, not the offices held.

Wike contrasted Amaechi's approach with what he described as the Tinubu administration's efforts to create regional development structures and appoint South-South figures to positions of authority.

"Mention one election": Wike challenges Amaechi over Rivers wins

Source: Original

Wike reacts as Amaechi blames Tinubu for mother's death

Meanwhile Legit.ng also reported that Wike fired back at Amaechi after the former governor linked his mother's death to President Tinubu's economic policies.

Wike questioned how Amaechi, who spent 24 years in top political positions, could claim he could not afford medication for his mother.

The minister also challenged Amaechi's comments about his late mother's happiness being tied to the ADC's performance in the 2027 election.

Source: Legit.ng