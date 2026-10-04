Cecilia Ejike, a Lagos State Polytechnic graduate, announced her new role as an Electrical Technician at Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemical FZE

Ejike earned a Higher National Diploma in Electrical Engineering before securing the position at one of Africa's largest refineries

She shared her excitement and gratitude on LinkedIn on 3 October 2026, and her post drew warm reactions from colleagues and followers

Cecilia Ejike, a Lagos State Polytechnic graduate, has taken to LinkedIn to announce her appointment as an Electrical Technician at Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemical FZE, with her post drawing excitement from across her professional network.

Ejike, who holds a Higher National Diploma in Electrical Engineering from Lagos State Polytechnic, shared the news on October 3, 2026, describing the development as the start of a new chapter in her career.

Lagos polytechnic graduate becomes electrical technician at Dangote Refinery. Photo credit: LinkedIn/Cecilia Ejike

Source: UGC

She expressed gratitude for the opportunity to join an organisation of Dangote Refinery's scale, noting that it would allow her to apply her technical skills in a demanding and rewarding setting.

Cecilia Ejike on her new role at Dangote Refinery

In her LinkedIn post, Ejike wrote that the appointment meant a great deal to her personally, and that she was looking forward to learning and growing within the organisation.

"This opportunity means a lot to me, and I look forward to learning, growing, and continuously improving while contributing positively to my team and the organisation as a whole," she wrote.

She also spoke to the broader significance of the milestone, framing it as a moment of new beginnings rather than just a job offer. Her post closed with an expression of optimism about the experiences and impact that lie ahead.

Netizens celebrate Dangote Refinery hire

Her announcement quickly attracted congratulations from those in her network.

Tobiloba Matthew said:

"Wow, congratulations dear 🎉 Greater heights I wish you."

Adeleke Ibrahim said:

"Wow... Congratulations to you Dear It's a great milestone indeed."

Bakare Emmanuel said:

"Congratulations. More Grace ahead in Jesus Christ."

The Dangote Petroleum Refinery, located in the Lekki Free Zone in Lagos, is Africa's largest oil refinery and one of the most significant industrial projects on the continent.

It has created thousands of direct and indirect jobs since it began operations, with many young Nigerian graduates among its growing workforce.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a political science graduate who worked as a pump attendant had landed a Dangote Refinery job.

Engineering graduate secures job at Dangote Refinery

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that an engineering graduate had celebrated securing a job at Dangote Refinery after almost 100 applications.

Writing on LinkedIn in September 2026, Umar described the months after his NYSC in early 2025 as a period that tested him in ways he had not anticipated.

He sent out close to a hundred job applications and received mostly silence in return. There were nights, he admitted, when he seriously considered quitting his search altogether.

Source: Legit.ng