Nigeria’s new digital postcode system now assigns buildings 11-character codes, while some records include homeowners’ names used as informal address identifiers

Residents can search the NIPOST website or app, verify buildings on a map, and use location services to find a postcode

Users can suggest corrections or request missing postcodes; codes identify buildings, not residents, and are free to find and share

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigeria’s new digital postcode system is giving residents a way to locate their homes online, but the appearance of homeowners’ names in some address records has raised questions about what the platform displays.

Launched on October 1, 2026, the federal government’s National Digital Alphanumeric Postcode System assigns an 11-character code to addressable buildings, helping users identify specific locations more precisely.

FG's new digital postcode now lets Nigerians locate their homes and addresses on NIPOST portal. Credit: NIPOST

Source: UGC

For Nigerians seeking to check their address or establish whether their name appears in a building’s description, the starting point is the official NIPOST postcode website.

Why some homeowners’ names appear

NIPOST’s postmaster-general, Tola Odeyemi, explained that names appear in certain records because field workers captured informal addresses as residents commonly described them.

In communities without clear street names or house numbers, a property may be identified by its owner’s name.

According to TheCable’s reporting, the platform supports searches using places, postcodes and aliases, with some homeowners’ names searchable where they form part of recorded addresses. This does not mean every Nigerian’s name appears on the system, according to TheCable

Start with the official postcode platform

Visit postcode.gov.ng and select Find my postcode. Alternatively, use the NIPOST Postcode app, which the official website lists as available for Android and iOS.

Follow any registration or verification prompts presented before proceeding to the search interface. TheCable reported completing registration and verification when accessing the application.

Have your house number, street name, neighbourhood and other useful location details ready to help distinguish your property from similarly named places.

Search your address and inspect the result

In the app, select Search postcode or alias and enter your address information. Choose the matching result, then inspect the building highlighted on the satellite map.

Compare nearby roads, neighbouring properties and recognisable landmarks before accepting the result. A valid postcode for the house next door is still the wrong postcode for your home.

To check whether your name appears, examine the address description attached to your building. You can also try searching your name if it is commonly used locally to identify the property. A failed name search does not establish that the building is missing.

Use your location to find your building

If you are at home, select Find My Postcode in the app and allow location access when prompted.

The app displays your position and nearby mapped buildings. Select your building’s marker to retrieve its postcode.

NIPOST’s guide stresses that users must choose the correct building themselves. The app does not automatically give them the nearest building’s postcode.

Correct errors or request a missing postcode

If information about your building is inaccurate, NIPOST says you can suggest an edit through the app.

Where no postcode exists, request one through the website or app, supplying your address, location or a Google Maps link for review.

Finding, saving and sharing an individual postcode is free. The code identifies the building rather than its occupants, so residents who relocate will use their new building’s code.

Why homeowners’ names appear in some records, and how to find or correct a NIPOST address. Credit: NIPOST

Source: Facebook

Households sharing one building can therefore use the same postcode alongside their written addresses.

How to locate your new home address

Legit.ng earlier reported that the federal government has announced that Nigeria’s new Alphanumeric Postcode System will become operational nationwide from October 1, 2026, giving every home and building a unique digital address.

The Minister of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr Bosun Tijani, announced the development in a statement on X, describing it as a major step towards building a digitally connected Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng