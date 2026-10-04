Ikeja Electric issued a public notice on October 2, 2026, admitting that five Band A feeders in Lagos failed to meet the 20-hour daily power supply minimum

The affected feeders cover areas including Oshodi and Shomolu, with faults on IE's 33KV and 11KV lines cited alongside grid instability from TCN

The worst-performing feeder recorded zero hours of supply on September 30 and just 4.52 hours on October 1, 2026

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

Ikeja Electric (IE) has apologised to customers in parts of Lagos after five Band A electricity feeders failed to meet the minimum daily power supply requirement of 20 hours on September 30 and October 1, 2026.

The electricity distribution company disclosed the shortfall in a public notice published on Friday, October 2, explaining that the affected feeders experienced varying levels of electricity supply disruption.

Nigerian DisCo Lists Areas Affected as Band A Feeders Miss 20-Hour Electricity Target

Source: Twitter

According to the notice, the affected feeders serve communities in Oshodi and Shomolu, with the outages linked to faults on Ikeja Electric's 11-kilovolt (11KV) and 33KV distribution lines, as well as instability on the national grid managed by the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

The company apologised to affected customers, saying it regretted the inconvenience caused by its inability to meet the guaranteed service level.

In its statement, Ikeja Electric said:

"We apologise for falling short of the expected minimum service level of 20 hours on the Band A feeders below for September 30th and 1st of October, 2026. We regret any inconvenience this may have caused you."

5 Ikeja Electric feeders record power supply shortfalls

The 33-IsoloTCN-AIRPORT feeder in Oshodi recorded the most significant disruption, receiving no electricity supply on September 30 and only 4.52 hours on October 1.

Ikeja Electric attributed the shortfall on the feeder to a fault on its 33KV line.

Another affected feeder in Oshodi, the 33-IsoloTCN-AJAO line, supplied electricity for 16.73 hours on September 30 and 18.17 hours the following day.

The company attributed the disruptions to a combination of maintenance-related issues on its lines and instability from the national grid.

Two other feeders in Oshodi also fell short of the required service level on both days.

The 11-Lagos HomsINJ-T1-Estate and 33-EjigboTCN-IGANDO feeders each recorded 18.57 hours of electricity supply on September 30, before their supply hours dropped to 16.20 on October 1.

Ikeja Electric identified faults on its 33KV infrastructure as the cause of the disruptions affecting the two feeders.

Nigerian DisCo Lists Areas Affected as Band A Feeders Miss 20-Hour Electricity Target

Source: Twitter

In Shomolu, the 11-Ilupeju BypassINJ-T1-Obanikoro feeder received 15.90 hours of electricity on September 30 and 18.50 hours on October 1.

The company attributed the shortfall to issues involving both its distribution network and the transmission grid.

Band A customers in Nigeria pay a higher electricity tariff in exchange for a minimum of 20 hours of daily supply. When that threshold is not met, providers like Ikeja Electric are expected to compensate affected customers.

Legit.ng previously reported that Ikeja Electric opened a compensation portal for Band A customers to receive free units following service failures, and that the company had since credited electricity units to affected customers in response to earlier supply shortfalls.

IE worker rescued from high-voltage shock

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that an Ikeja Electric worker suffered an electric shock while carrying out repairs on a utility pole at Gbagada Bus Stop in Lagos.

The worker, an IKEDC field technician, was reportedly carrying out repairs on the pole when the incident occurred on Thursday, September 3, 2026.

A viral video showed two IKEDC colleagues struggling to bring the victim safely down from the elevated ladder where he was stuck.

Source: Legit.ng