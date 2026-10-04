Madonna University's PRO confirmed the expulsion of nursing students who filmed and posted a viral video inside the institution's teaching hospital

The students captioned the video 'No sick oo, nah Gen Z full hospital,' drawing widespread reactions across social media

NANS has appealed to the university management to reconsider the expulsion and replace it with a formal warning

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering education in Nigeria and Africa.

Elele, Rivers State - The management of Madonna University in Rivers State has expelled a group of nursing students following the circulation of a video they recorded inside the university's teaching hospital, which drew widespread attention on social media.

Per Premium Times, the university's Public Relations Officer, Chima Achu, confirmed the expulsion in a WhatsApp interview on Saturday, October 3.

Madonna University expels nursing students after a video they recorded inside the university’s teaching hospital went viral on social media. Photo credit: Madonna University

Source: UGC

The Punch also noted the update.

Achu disclosed that an official statement from the university was being prepared and would be released on Monday, October 5.

"We're preparing a response that'll go out on Monday; of course there'll be an official position by the university. I just thought I should let you know. Thank you," Achu said.

The students had filmed themselves inside the hospital and posted the footage with the caption, "No sick oo, nah Gen Z full hospital."

Watch the controversial Madonna University students' video below via the X post:

Madonna University: NANS makes appeal

Meanwhile, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) weighed in, urging Madonna University to step back from the decision.

NANS President Akinteye "Babtee" Afeez released a statement on Friday, October 2, acknowledging that the students' conduct fell short of the professional standards expected within a university setting, but argued that expulsion carried consequences far beyond the classroom.

"Expulsion is, by far, a grave punishment. Beyond the immediate academic consequences, it can fundamentally alter the course of a young person's life.

"These students have invested years of their lives, resources and hopes in pursuing a professional career in Nursing. An expulsion at this stage could have a lasting toll on their academics, their future careers and their mental and emotional wellbeing," Afeez said.

He appealed to the university to replace the expulsion with a stern written warning, describing the affected students as young Nigerians with families who depended on them and futures yet to be built.

"We are certain that these students now understand the gravity of what they have done and already regret their action of gross misconduct.

"They have all taken responsibility and have already learnt their lessons the hard way. Therefore, we appeal to the compassion and clemency of the Management of Madonna University to please save their future and give them a second chance," he said.

Furthermore, Afeez explained that NANS remained committed to upholding academic excellence and ethical conduct among Nigerian students, and that the association would not condone moral decadence in any form.

Read more on Madonna University

Madonna University opens fee portal

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Madonna University opened its fee payment portal for the 2026/2027 academic session, revealing that all fresh applicants must pay a mandatory medical test fee of N30,000 before completing their admission process.

The fee, which applies to every new student seeking admission for the upcoming session, was disclosed through the university's official fee summary on its admissions platform. No category of fresh applicant is exempt from the charge.

The N30,000 medical test fee is a standalone charge separate from other admission-related payments. The university directed all prospective students to use the designated payment portal to settle the fee.

Source: Legit.ng