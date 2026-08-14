Barrister Kalu Kalu submitted a formal petition to the European Commission in Brussels over allegations against President Bola Tinubu

The petition centres on claims of certificate forgery and a $460,000 forfeiture linked to drug movement in the United States

The lawyer also raised concerns about what he described as Tinubu's threat to Nigeria's constitutional democracy

A Nigerian lawyer, Barrister Kalu Kalu, has taken the long-standing controversies surrounding President Bola Tinubu to the doorstep of the European Commission in Brussels, submitting a formal petition that touches on certificate forgery allegations, a reported $460,000 drug-related forfeiture in the United States, and concerns about threats to Nigeria's constitutional order.

The petition, presented directly to the European Commission, revisits two of the most persistent accusations that have followed Tinubu since before his 2023 election victory. The development was shared by Paul Ibe, the media adviser to former Vice President and 2027 presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar.

Nigerian lawyer submits petition against President Bola Tinubu to the European Commission Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

The first concerns allegations that he forged academic certificates and other official documents. The second relates to a civil forfeiture of $460,000 in the United States, which critics have linked to proceeds connected to drug movement investigations.

Tinubu's certificate and drug forfeiture controversies

The certificate forgery allegations have centred on questions about Tinubu's academic records, particularly documents linked to the University of Chicago. Opponents have long argued that inconsistencies in those records raise questions about their authenticity, though Tinubu's supporters have consistently denied any wrongdoing.

The $460,000 forfeiture dates back to the 1990s, when the sum was surrendered to United States authorities. Critics have argued the circumstances surrounding the forfeiture implicate Tinubu in drug money allegations, while the presidency has previously rejected that characterisation.

By taking these grievances to Brussels, Barrister Kalu has sought to internationalise the campaign against the Nigerian president, bringing the matters before a major multilateral institution beyond Nigeria's own judiciary and political sphere.

The petition also raised the question of democratic governance, with Kalu reportedly arguing that Tinubu's continued hold on power under the cloud of these unresolved allegations constitutes a challenge to Nigeria's constitutional framework.

The issues have remained a rallying point for opposition figures and civil society activists since Tinubu's election, with various legal challenges filed in Nigerian courts over the years. Taking the matter to the European Commission represents a fresh avenue in what has become one of the most enduring political controversies of his presidency.

See the video of the lawyer on X here:

Court told to disqualify Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal High Court was asked to disqualify President Bola Tinubu from contesting in 2027 over alleged certificate forgery during the 2023 elections.

According to the court documents, the plaintiff claimed that Tinubu does not have a valid secondary school certificate, which is required for presidential candidates.

However, public reactions varied, with some people sceptical about the court's ability to challenge Tinubu's eligibility.

Source: Legit.ng