The U.S. Mission Nigeria announced Brandon Hudspeth as the new Consul General at the U.S. Consulate General Lagos

Hudspeth previously served at the Lagos consulate as Political-Economic Section Chief before returning in his new role

His diplomatic career spans postings across the Philippines, Mali, Cuba, Afghanistan, and Namibia

The U.S. Mission Nigeria has announced the appointment of Brandon Hudspeth as the new Consul General at the U.S. Consulate General Lagos, marking his return to Nigeria after an earlier posting at the same mission.

The announcement was made by the U.S. Mission Nigeria through its official social media channels, where it described Hudspeth's arrival as a welcome return to a country he had previously served.

The U.S. Mission Nigeria has appointed him as the new Consul General at the U.S. Consulate General Lagos. Photo credit: @USinNigeria

Source: Twitter

Hudspeth's history in Nigeria

Hudspeth is not new to Lagos. He previously worked at the U.S. Consulate General Lagos as the Political-Economic Section Chief, a role that gave him direct experience of Nigeria's diplomatic and economic landscape before he moved on to other assignments abroad.

His most recent position before taking up the Lagos role was Deputy Chief of Mission in Namibia, where he gained senior leadership experience at a U.S. diplomatic mission.

A career spanning multiple continents

Hudspeth's diplomatic career covers a broad range of countries and regions. He has been posted to the Philippines, Mali, Cuba, and Afghanistan, and has also worked in Washington at the State Department's Operations Center and the Bureau of African Affairs, the division that coordinates U.S. policy and diplomatic engagement across the continent.

The U.S. Mission Nigeria said it looks forward to strengthening ties between the United States and Nigeria under his leadership, a relationship that spans trade, security, education, and consular services for thousands of Nigerian visa applicants each year.

"We're excited to welcome Brandon Hudspeth as the new Consul General at U.S. Consulate General Lagos — returning to Nigeria after previously serving as the Consulate's Political-Economic Section Chief," the Mission said in its announcement.

US closes Abuja Embassy

A day after issuing a security-based travel advisory, the United States announced the closure of its embassy in Abuja, Nigeria's capital, for visa appointments, adding that all applicants have been rescheduled.

According to a statement by the US Mission in Nigeria, on Thursday, April 9, the visa operations at the US Consulate General in Lagos will continue, and American citizen services will only be available in emergency and by appointment.

Source: Legit.ng