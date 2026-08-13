The UAE government has published the official categories of foreigners eligible for a Non-Working Residence Permit, and this applies in 2026

Legit.ng learnt that the permit covers a wide range of people, including students, remote workers, retirees, and real estate owners

Family members of UAE residents and citizens holding foreign passports also qualify for the permit under specific conditions

The United Arab Emirates government has released the full list of nine categories of foreigners who can obtain a residence permit in the country without needing to hold a job there.

The provision, known as the Non-Working Residence Permit, falls under Article 46 of the UAE's residence legislation and is granted by the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) following approval from the relevant competent authorities.

UAE publishes nine categories of foreigners who can get a residence permit without working. Photo Credit: Chris Jackson

Source: Getty Images

The official UAE legislation portal outlines who qualifies and under what conditions.

UAE: Who qualifies for the permit

The nine eligible categories are as follows:

1. A student enrolled in universities, colleges, educational or research institutions licensed in the State.

2. A foreigner who works remotely for an employer or entity based outside the UAE.

3. A retired foreigner.

4. A foreigner who owns real estate within the UAE.

5. Family members of a foreigner already residing in the UAE, covering spouses and children, with the possibility of including parents if the primary resident holds a Green Residence Permit.

6. Parents, children, and spouses of male or female UAE citizens who hold foreign passports.

7. Wives and children of GCC citizens who hold foreign passports.

8. A foreign woman whose UAE citizen husband has died or divorced her, provided she has at least one child.

9. Humanitarian cases for which a resolution has been issued by the Chairman.

UAE: Key conditions to note

The permit does not operate independently of other regulatory requirements. Article 34 of the same resolution sets out foundational conditions that all applicants must meet before the ICA can process a Non-Working Residence Permit application, regardless of which of the nine categories they fall under.

The inclusion of remote workers as a recognised category reflects the UAE's continued efforts to attract globally mobile professionals who earn income from outside the country. Similarly, the provisions for real estate owners and retirees signal a broader policy of welcoming long-term residents who contribute to the economy without entering the local labour market.

The humanitarian category, which requires a direct resolution from the Chairman, gives authorities discretionary power to accommodate cases that do not fit neatly into the other eight groups.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that the UAE had announced seven conditions that foreigners must satisfy to be allowed into the country in 2026.

Conditions for UAE's residency permit

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the UAE had highlighted certain conditions that foreign students must meet for a residency permit.

This is according to details published by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP).

The permit is issued as part of a service that links a new residence authorisation to an Emirates ID card application, and applies specifically to the category of foreign students studying at educational institutions accredited within the UAE.

Source: Legit.ng