Denmark normally requires 9 years of continuous residence before a foreigner can apply for citizenship

The Danish government has outlined three specific groups of people who are exempt from the standard residency requirement

One of the categories involves an unusual historical rule tied to Danish mothers and a narrow window of time in the late 1970s and early 1980s

Denmark has outlined three distinct categories of foreigners who may be eligible to apply for Danish citizenship without meeting the country's standard residency requirement.

Under normal circumstances, a person must have lived continuously in Denmark for at least nine years before they can qualify for citizenship.

Denmark mentions foreigners who can get citizenship without living there. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The Danish government also notes that long gaps in residence or frequent travel abroad during that period can affect whether an applicant fully satisfies the requirement.

Citizenship: Who qualifies without living in Denmark?

1. According to Denmark's official citizenship guidelines, the first group exempted from the nine-year residency rule consists of applicants who are living outside Denmark because their Danish spouse is working in the service of Danish interests abroad. In such cases, the couple's time spent outside the country does not disqualify the foreign partner from pursuing citizenship.

2. The second category covers a specific and historically rooted group of individuals. Applicants who were born between 1 January 1961 and 31 December 1978 to a Danish mother may be eligible, provided they could have obtained citizenship had their mother filed a formal declaration on their behalf during the window between 1 January 1979 and 31 December 1981. This provision addresses a gap from an earlier era in Danish law when citizenship passed differently through maternal lines.

3. The third group involves certain children who are applying for citizenship independently, without going through their parents as part of the process.

Danish citizenship: Residency interruptions and standard route

For everyone outside these three categories, the standard nine-year continuous residency requirement remains firmly in place. Danish authorities are clear that this is not merely a formality.

Applicants who have taken extended breaks from living in Denmark, or who travel internationally on a regular or frequent basis, risk falling short of the residency threshold even if they have technically been registered in the country for the required number of years.

The residency rule is designed to ensure that applicants have a genuine and sustained connection to Denmark before being granted citizenship, and officials assess each case with that principle in mind.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs has outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng