President Bola Tinubu's Minister Dave Umahi's decision to launch a new Coastal Highway Guards unit on Sunday, August 9, has got Nigerians talking

Segalink warned that officers created outside existing legislation would lack lawful power to make arrests, making operations potentially counterproductive

The minister had launched the Coastal Highway Guards, starting with 40 officers, to maintain a security presence on the Lagos-Calabar coastal road

Civil society activist and public commentator Segalink has raised concerns over the federal government's decision to establish a new security unit dedicated to protecting the Lagos-Calabar coastal highway, warning that the outfit could be operating outside any legal framework that grants its officers the power to make arrests.

Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi, on Sunday, August 9, launched the Coastal Highway Guards, starting with 40 officers assigned to maintain a security presence along the federal road. The news was first shared by journalist Jubril A. Gawat via his X account [@Mr_JAGs](https://x.com/Mr_JAGs).

Nigerians react as FG establishes Coastal Highway Guard Photo Credit: @OfficialABAT

Source: Twitter

Reacting via his [X post](https://x.com/segalink/status/2086511070126932411), Segalink, whose handle is [@segalink](https://x.com/segalink), argued that existing agencies such as the [Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC)](https://frsc.gov.ng/) or the [Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC)](https://nscdc.gov.ng/) were better suited to take on the role, without the need to create an entirely new outfit.

"With all due respect, Distinguished Hon. Minister @realdaveumahi, while we understand the need to protect critical infrastructure, we must avoid creating needless silos," Segalink wrote.

He added that officers created outside legislation would not hold lawful authority to arrest suspects, which could make their operations counterproductive rather than effective.

Segalink's warning on over-militarisation

The activist drew a parallel with a similar situation involving the Ministry of Solid Minerals, where former Minister Dele Alake had initially sought to establish mining marshals before eventually deploying the NSCDC following public pushback.

"We must be careful with the over-militarisation of the state with silos when we can use what we already have," Segalink wrote, urging the Works Minister to reconsider the approach and channel the responsibility to an agency with an existing legal mandate.

Nigerians react to criticism of Coastal Highway Guard

His comments drew mixed responses. @justice7jesus disagreed, arguing the new unit could help tackle youth unemployment: "I respectfully disagree with you. Our teeming youths barely have jobs in this economy. I see this as an avenue to create new jobs for the unemployed. Pls stop opposing it!!!"

@Memphislit1 expressed scepticism about the personnel, writing: "Boss sega, you are talking plenty English ooo, abeg when you look at the picture or video posted, don't they look like the ones who would vandalise and sell."

@Slim_1313_ pointed to a detail in the original announcement: "I think the press release stated clearly that they will be working alongside some more security agencies like police, NSCDC and some more forces to secure the coastal highways."

@BashirGamawa1 took a more measured position, saying: "With due respect, I disagree. A dedicated coastal road security outfit can strengthen infrastructure protection while also creating jobs and opportunities for unemployed youths. What matters is proper regulation, training and coordination with existing security agencies."

See Segalink's response on X here:

Source: Legit.ng