The Australian government has published the exact words all new citizens must pledge at a citizenship ceremony before acquiring Australian nationality

Applicants can choose between two versions of the pledge, with one version including a mention of God and the other leaving it out

The Australian citizenship pledge covers loyalty, democratic beliefs, rights, liberties, and a commitment to uphold the country's laws

The Australian government has revealed the precise wording of the pledge that every person who wants to become an Australian citizen must recite at an official citizenship ceremony.

According to the government, most new citizens make what is formally called the "pledge of commitment" during a citizenship ceremony.

Australia reveals the exact pledge that foreigners must make before becoming citizens. Photo Credit: Asanka Ratnayake

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The pledge is described as a public declaration of acceptance of the responsibilities and privileges that come with holding Australian citizenship, and authorities say understanding its meaning is central to nation-building.

New citizens are given a choice between two versions of the pledge. The only difference between them is that one version includes a reference to God, while the other does not. Both options are considered equally valid, and applicants may choose whichever version aligns with their personal beliefs.

The Australian citizenship pledge in full

The two approved versions, as published by the Australian government, read as follows:

Pledge 1 (with religious reference):

"From this time forward, under God, I pledge my loyalty to Australia and its people, whose democratic beliefs I share, whose rights and liberties I respect, and whose laws I will uphold and obey."

Pledge 2 (without religious reference):

"From this time forward, I pledge my loyalty to Australia and its people, whose democratic beliefs I share, whose rights and liberties I respect, and whose laws I will uphold and obey."

What Australian pledge Means for new citizens

The government says the pledge is not a formality. It covers four key commitments: loyalty to Australia and its people, shared democratic values, respect for individual rights and liberties, and a binding promise to obey Australian law.

Authorities have encouraged all prospective citizens to study the meaning behind each line of the pledge before their ceremony, noting that doing so helps new citizens develop a fuller understanding of what Australian citizenship requires of them.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that Australia had explained what happens when foreigners fail the citizenship test three times.

Australia announces citizenship test pass mark

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia had announced the minimum score foreigners must get to pass its citizenship test.

According to the department's official guidance, applicants must answer 20 multiple-choice questions within a 45-minute window.

To qualify, candidates must score at least 15 out of 20, which equals 75%, and must answer all five Australian values questions correctly, meaning a full mark of 5 out of 5 on that section is non-negotiable.

Source: Legit.ng