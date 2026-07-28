New IRCC data showed 128,865 people received Canadian permanent residence between January and May 2026

The figures suggested Canada's immigration system has been processing applications at a notable pace this year

IRCC regularly publishes updated immigration statistics that can help prospective applicants plan their moves

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 5 years of experience covering migration issues.

Ottawa, Canada - Canada granted permanent residence to 128,865 people in the first five months of 2026, according to new data from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).

As reported on Tuesday, July 28, by IRCC, the figures cover the period from January to May 2026 and were drawn from IRCC's regularly updated immigration statistics.

Mark Carney-led Canada grants permanent residence to 128,865 people in the first five months of 2026. Photo credit: @wealthmoose

Source: Twitter

IRCC is an independent news and information website that tracks and explains Canadian immigration updates, Express Entry draws, and processing times.

The volume of approvals recorded over that five-month window points to a processing pace that may be of interest to Nigerians currently planning or preparing immigration applications to Canada.

What does the IRCC data cover?

IRCC publishes immigration figures on an ongoing basis, tracking the number of people who receive permanent residence under its various programmes. However, the current data does not break down the 128,865 figure by immigration category or by the countries of origin of those who received approval. Full details, including how many came through economic streams such as Express Entry, family sponsorship, or refugee pathways, have not been released alongside the headline number.

Prospective immigrants who want to understand which categories are processing most actively, or which nationalities make up the bulk of arrivals, are advised to consult the IRCC website directly for the most current and complete information.

Why do the numbers matter for prospective immigrants?

For Nigerians weighing a move to Canada, official statistics from IRCC can serve as a useful signal of how efficiently the system is working at any given time. A high number of approvals within a short window may suggest that processing timelines are moving, though individual outcomes depend heavily on the specific immigration stream, an applicant's profile, and any documentation requirements.

Immigration consultants and applicants alike often track IRCC's monthly figures to time submissions or gauge overall demand. Canada has in recent years positioned itself as a top destination for skilled workers, students, and families, and the country continues to set annual immigration targets as part of its broader population and labour force strategy.

Anyone actively applying for Canadian permanent residence or considering starting the process is encouraged to verify their eligibility and track application timelines through official IRCC channels, as figures and programme conditions are subject to change.

Canada continues to rank among the world's top immigration destinations, drawing skilled workers, students and families from around the globe. Photo credit: @AirCanada

Source: Twitter

Why is Canada so popular?

Canada remains one of the world's most sought-after immigration destinations, drawn largely by its publicly funded healthcare, strong labour market, and multiculturalism policies.

The North American nation ranks highly for its low crime rates, political stability, and clean environment.

The country also provides free public education through grade 12, and its universities are highly respected.

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IRCC, the federal department responsible for immigration and citizenship, confirmed the suspension in an official announcement. The notice stated that no new PGP applications would be accepted until further notice.

Source: Legit.ng