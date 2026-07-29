Neymar Confirms Retirement From Brazil National Team With Emotional Statement

Neymar confirmed his retirement from Brazil's national team weeks after their 2026 FIFA World Cup exit

The forward had defied expectations to feature at the tournament for Brazil while still recovering from injury

Neymar ended his international career as Brazil's all-time top scorer, surpassing a record held by Pele

Neymar Jr has confirmed his retirement from international football days after Brazil were knocked out of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, bringing an end to one of the most decorated individual careers in Brazilian football history.

The superstar played his last match in the Round of 16 exit, in which Brazil lost 2-1 to Norway, with Neymar scoring a consolation penalty before being surrounded by tearful teammates at full-time.

Neymar confirms his retirement from international football. Photo by Rodrigo Villalba.

Source: Getty Images

His inclusion in Carlo Ancelotti's World Cup squad had surprised many, given that he was still working his way back from injury at the time of selection.

He made his first appearance at the tournament as a substitute in the final group stage match against Scotland, before starting against Norway in the knockout round.

His goal from the penalty spot in that defeat turned out to be his last contribution in a Brazil shirt, ending a chapter that began years before most of his current teammates were regulars in the side.

Neymar confirms international retirement

Neymar speaking after helping Santos reach the Copa Sudamericana Round of 16, reaffirmed his retirement from the national team.

“My story with the National Team is over. I left my blood and my life, but I think I no longer have the desire. I've already made history and was very happy,” Neymar said, as quoted by Goal.

According to beIN Sports, Neymar finished his international career as Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 80 goals, going past the record previously held by Pelé.

Across 130 caps, he also contributed 58 assists, figures that underline his dominance as the most prolific Brazilian ever to represent the Seleção.

The former Barcelona star’s trophy haul at international level includes the 2013 FIFA Confederations Cup and the gold medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

However, the two prizes that defined Brazilian football ambition remained beyond his reach. He never lifted the FIFA World Cup, and a serious injury ruled him out of the 2019 Copa América squad, the tournament Brazil won in his absence.

The retirement closes a long and often turbulent international career marked by brilliance, injury setbacks, and the weight of a nation's expectation.

Neymar breaks Pele’s record

Legit.ng previously reported that Neymar broke Pele’s record of World Cup appearances for Brazil at the World Cup in his final game in 2026.

Pele is Brazil’s most historic player, and before retiring from international football, Neymar surpassed his goal and World Cup appearance record.

Source: Legit.ng