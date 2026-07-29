Writer Solomon Buchi weighed in on Nigerian TikTok stars Peller and Jarvis' upcoming August 1 wedding with a pointed message about maturity

Buchi referenced an old livestream clip in which Jarvis told Peller to take back a car he bought for her, raising questions about unresolved tension

The social commentator urged the couple to seek marriage counselling and warned against entering the union with resentment

Writer and social commentator Solomon Buchi has publicly shared his concerns about the upcoming marriage of Nigerian TikTok celebrities Peller and Jarvis, just days before their widely anticipated wedding on August 1, 2026.

In a video posted to his Instagram page on July 28, Buchi made it clear he was not speaking from a place of ill will.

Writer Solomon Buchi has reacted to Peller and Jarvis' wedding plans, offering advice on marriage and the importance of counselling. Photo: solomonbbuchi/peller089

Source: Instagram

Solomon Buchi described himself as a supporter of young marriages but stressed that age alone is not enough to sustain one.

"I love early marriages, when young people get married early. But I think that should come with a level of maturity, openness to advice and mentorship," he said.

To illustrate his point, he referenced his own sister, who married at 22, and her husband, who was 25 at the time.

According to Buchi, the couple has been together for over five years, possibly approaching seven, and have built a genuinely happy home because of their openness to guidance and growth.

Buchi's warning on resentment before marriage

A key concern Solomon Buchi raised was a clip from an old livestream in which Jarvis, visibly upset, told Peller he could take back a car he had gifted her. He said the moment gave him pause.

"I don't think weeks to a wedding, a woman should be that pissed off that she's saying you can take back a car you got for her. No matter how annoyed she is, that shouldn't be the response," he said.

The social media personality urged the couple to resolve any lingering issues before walking down the aisle, going as far as suggesting they consider postponing or cancelling the wedding if unresolved resentment remained between them.

"Don't get into marriage with resentment. And if you have unresolved resentment, postpone the marriage or cancel it," Buchi warned.

Solomon Buchi has spoken about Peller and Jarvis' planned marriage, encouraging the couple to seek counsel before tying the knot. Photo: solomonbbuchi/peller089

Source: Instagram

"Marriage is more than social media" - Buchi

Beyond the specific couple, Solomon Buchi made a broader point about what marriage actually demands, contrasting it with the world of online content creation that Peller and Jarvis inhabit.

"Marriage is a very serious institution. It's more than streaming. It's more than fooling around on social media. It's more than cameras. It is going to stretch you," he said.

He closed with a direct message to Jarvis:

"Jarvis needs to accept Peller for who he really is, or just don't marry him."

Despite the candid tone, Solomon Buchi wrapped up his remarks by wishing the couple well, saying he genuinely hoped for the best outcome for them and encouraging them to surround themselves with wise counsel as they begin this new chapter.

Watch Solomon Buchi speak on Peller and Jarvis' marriage in the video below:

Solomon Buchi criticises Nancy Isime over comments on Christ

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that life coach Solomon Buchi criticised Nollywood actress Nancy Isime’s comments about Jesus Christ and Christianity, calling her perspective “nonsense.”

He argued that Isime’s individualised approach to faith was self-serving and wrongly equated her experience with that of Jesus.

Buchi insisted that Christianity is built on fixed tenets, not personal reinvention, and emphasised that Jesus alone is the foundation of the faith.

Source: Legit.ng