Olabisi Onabanjo University's post-UTME requirements and application process

Olabisi Onabanjo University is a Nigerian state-owned university. Previously known as Ogun State University, its establishment has influenced academic excellence in the state and the country. Olabisi Onabanjo University's post-UTME requirements offer qualified candidates a chance to study at one of Nigeria's leading universities.

Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, formerly Ogun State University, aims to be a centre of academic excellence in Nigeria and the world. The institution has dedicated itself to providing quality teaching, training, and research resources to achieve this. Familiarising yourself with the school's admission requirements will prove valuable as you prepare to apply.

Olabisi Onabanjo University's post-UTME requirements

The university annually holds the post-Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination for all eligible candidates. The school's application window for UTME and Direct Entry candidates is four weeks.

Every eligible candidate with a minimum cut-off of 160 can now register on the OOU registration portal for the screening exercise. Once the registration is complete, the candidates must print the OOU post-UTME screening pass one week before the exercise. Here are the basic requirements for the screening exercise:

The OOU post-UTME screening pass. To get the pass, use your JAMB number as the Olabisi Onabanjo University post-UTME login on the application website.

UTME result slip.

Eligible candidates must pay ₦2,000 for the screening exercise.

The candidates must create a profile on the school portal where they will pay for the exercise.

What are the OOU mock post-UTME examination requirements?

Before the exam, the university conducts a post-UTME to familiarise the candidates with examination procedures and guidelines. For this exercise, candidates must meet the following requirements;

A webcam and microphone-enabled laptop or desktop computer.

An external webcam and microphone if the laptop or desktop does not have one inbuilt.

Uninterrupted internet access for at least an hour.

Eligible candidates must download and install examination software at least 48 hours before the exam date.

The candidates must print the screening pass on the school's post-UTME website.

Who is eligible for Olabisi Onabanjo University post-UTME?

To gain admission into the university, must apply and sit for the examination. The following candidates will be considered eligible for the post-UTME examination;

UTME candidates who chose the university as their first choice.

Candidates with a minimum score of 160 in the UTME results.

Candidates who have not selected the state university and are ready to change the university to their first choice before the screening date.

UTME candidates who have uploaded their WASCE/NECO O Level results on the JAMB Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS).

Direct Entry candidates with A level/OND/HND/NCE/JUPEB results, certificates, or first degrees who applied through JAMB.

Candidates who possess diploma certificates from Olabisi Onabanjo University and have applied for Direct Entry admission through JAMB.

Diploma holders from other universities with minimum Upper Credits who applied for Direct Entry admission through JAMB.

Olabisi Onabanjo University's post-UTME application procedure

When applying for the screening exercise, carefully fill out the form and double-check the details before submitting it. Follow the steps below to correctly apply for the OOU post-UTME.

Log on to the OOU post-UTME portal. Enter your JAMB registration number and other personal details, including your name, date of birth, and gender, in the required fields. Select your mode of entry from the drop-down menu. Choose the appropriate option between UTME, Direct Entry, OOU PDS 2023/2024, or OOU JUPEB 2023/2024. Key in your PDS or JUPEB number. In the subsequent fields, enter your telephone number, email address, marital status, and state of origin. Review and submit the details at the bottom of the dashboard. Pay ₦2,000 for the screening exercise and administrative charges through the school portal and generate a payment invoice.

Is the OOU post-UTME result out?

The 2024/2025 Olabisi Onabanjo University's post-UTME results have been published for successful candidates. You can access your results on the OOU PUTME portal.

Does OOU do post-UTME or screening?

When is Olabisi Onabanjo University's post-UTME screening?

The university will announce the dates for the next screening exercise. The dates, venues, and times will be posted on the university's website.

Knowledge of Olabisi Onabanjo University's post-UTME requirements is instrumental as you navigate the university application process. Eligibility for OOU admission requires all prospective students to undertake the screening exercise.

