WhatsApp announced five new calling features that cover voice and video calls on web browsers for the first time

A new Call Transfer feature lets users move active calls between a phone, tablet, or computer without hanging up

Group call hosts can now use a Waiting Room to approve participants before they join a session via call link

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

WhatsApp has announced a major update to make voice and video calls easier, smarter, and more convenient for millions of users worldwide.

The Meta-owned messaging platform has officially launched five new calling features, including long-awaited voice and video calls directly on web browsers.

WhatsApp's new feature allows users to switch between devices. Credit: WhatsApp

Source: Facebook

The update also introduces call transfers between devices, waiting rooms for group calls, improved HD video quality, and noise suppression.

The new features are designed to solve common frustrations users experience during calls and offer a smoother communication experience across phones, tablets, desktops, and web browsers.

Web calling now available for everyone

One of the biggest additions is support for voice and video calls directly through WhatsApp Web.

Users can now start or receive calls from their browser without needing to install the desktop application. The feature works for both one-on-one and group conversations, bringing the same experience users enjoy on mobile devices and desktop apps.

WhatsApp confirmed that all calls made through the web remain protected with end-to-end encryption, ensuring that conversations stay private.

The web version also includes extra tools such as screen sharing, call reactions, call history, and favourite contacts. The update is expected to be especially useful for Linux users, who can now access calling features directly from their browsers for the first time.

New feature allows seamless call transfers

WhatsApp is also making it easier for users to switch between devices without ending an ongoing call.

With the new Call Transfer feature, users can move active calls from a smartphone to a computer, tablet, or browser and continue conversations without interruption.

The feature is designed for people who move between devices during work, study, or daily activities and need a more flexible calling experience.

Waiting rooms give hosts more control

Group calls are also getting an important privacy upgrade.

WhatsApp has introduced a Waiting Room feature for calls created through call links. When hosts activate the “Require approval to join” option, participants will enter a waiting area before being admitted into the call.

This gives hosts more control over who joins meetings and allows time for organisers to prepare before the session begins.

Better video quality and clearer audio

To improve call quality, WhatsApp has launched QuickHD and Noise Suppression.

QuickHD delivers high-definition video from the start of a call, while Noise Suppression filters background sounds to make voices clearer, even in noisy environments.

Users can switch Noise Suppression on or off directly from the calling interface.

Update rolling out gradually

WhatsApp said all five features are being rolled out gradually to users worldwide.

Those who do not see the new tools immediately are advised to update the app and check again over the coming days.

WhatsApp releases five new features to make calls and videos better. Credit: Novatis/WABetaInfo

Source: UGC

The latest upgrade highlights WhatsApp’s push to compete more strongly with video conferencing and calling platforms by offering a faster, more reliable, and more flexible communication experience.

WhatsApp introduces usernames

Legit.ng earlier reported that WhatsApp is rolling out one of its biggest privacy-focused updates yet, allowing users to connect and chat without revealing their phone numbers.

The Meta-owned messaging platform announced that it will gradually introduce unique usernames to its more than three billion users worldwide over the coming months.

The feature is designed to give people greater control over their personal information, especially when interacting with strangers, joining community groups, or participating in large group chats.

Source: Legit.ng