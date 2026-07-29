China's government published the official conditions a foreigner must satisfy to qualify for Chinese citizenship on its website

One of the listed conditions states that a foreigner who has settled in China may apply to be naturalised as a citizen

The Chinese government outlined three separate qualifying conditions, with settling in the country being one of the available routes

China has outlined on its official government website exactly what a foreigner needs to do to qualify for Chinese citizenship, and one of the conditions is simpler than many might expect.

The Chinese government states that foreign nationals or stateless persons who are willing to abide by China's Constitution and laws may be naturalised upon approval of their applications, provided they meet at least one of the following conditions.

China explains one way foreigners can become Chinese citizens, reveals key requirement. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Kyodo News/zhangxiaomin/photovs

Source: Getty Images

How to become a Chinese citizen

1. They are near relatives of Chinese nationals

2. They have settled in China

3. They have other legitimate reasons.

What "Settled in China" means for foreigners

This article focuses specifically on the second condition, which allows a foreigner to pursue Chinese citizenship based on having settled in the country.

Unlike countries that require years of tax records, language tests, or points-based assessments before a citizenship application is even considered, China's published criteria present settling within its borders as a standalone qualifying route. The government's official website frames the three conditions as alternatives, meaning a foreigner does not need to satisfy more than one of them to be eligible to apply.

The broader framework is notable for its conciseness. The first condition, being a near relative of a Chinese national, is a route familiar in many countries around the world. The third condition, covering "other legitimate reasons," gives Chinese authorities flexibility to consider applications that fall outside the two more specific categories.

For foreigners already living and building a life inside China, the second condition offers a direct and clearly stated pathway. The application still requires official approval, meaning settlement alone does not guarantee citizenship, but it does establish the individual as eligible to apply.

Full details of China's naturalisation criteria are published on the Chinese government's website.

Ghana lists 3 requirements to get citizenship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Ghana published three key requirements foreigners must meet before qualifying for citizenship.

The Ghanaian government explained that applicants must be of good character, have lived in the country for at least five years, and be able to speak and understand at least one indigenous Ghanaian language.

Source: Legit.ng