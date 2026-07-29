A Nigerian businesswoman who paid millions of naira for a China visa and for flights for a business trip has shared her frustrating story online

She shared howshe discovered she had been issued the wrong visa type for a business visit to China

Chinese immigration officers confirmed her invitation letter was fake, then seized her phone and passport before putting her on a return flight

A Nigerian woman who saved for years to fund a business trip to China has recounted how she was deported at the airport and banned from re-entering the country.

Her story started with how a Nigerian agent provided her with a fraudulent visa and a forged invitation letter.

China deports a Nigerian lady and bans her. Photo credit: @classicgirlie.ng/TikTok

Source: UGC

The woman, known on TikTok as @classicgirlie.ng, shared her ordeal in a series of TikTok videos.

China deports, bans Nigerian lad over visa

@classicgirlie.ng narrated how she has begun planning the trip in 2025, putting aside enough money to make the journey worthwhile. In February 2026, she contacted an agent recommended through a friend already based in China and negotiated a visa fee down from 1.5 million naira to 1.3 million naira.

She claimed she believed she was being processed for a business visa because that was the purpose of her trip. She explained that while waiting for her connecting flight in Doha, Qatar, she became curious about the visa issued to her and decided to make further enquiries.

After a brief research with ChatGPT, she found out that the travel agent had given her the wrong visa.

She said:

"ChatGPT explained to me that the kind of visa that this woman gave to me is a student or a research visa."

According to the woman, Chinese immigration officers questioned her extensively after she arrived at the airport.

However, she alleged that immigration officials later contacted the company named in the invitation letter her agent sent to her to verify its authenticity.

According to her, the company reportedly informed the authorities that it had not invited her and that the invitation letter presented was fake.

Lady says she was deported to Nigeria

The TikToker claimed immigration officials confiscated her passport and mobile phone shortly after discovering the alleged discrepancy.

She further claimed that her passport and phone were returned to her only after she landed in Nigeria and completed immigration procedures.

The woman said Nigerian immigration officials advised her to consider legal action against the visa agent.

Reflecting on the experience, the TikToker said she lost about N6 million, including money spent on visa processing, flight tickets and other travel expenses.

She said:

"I told them everything that happened, and they said that I need to sue this agent. Now I don't even have money to sue this agent because I use all my money for this trip. And this is how I lost my 6 million Naira that I have been saving for years."

She also claimed the incident affected her chances of travelling to China again, hence the ban. However, she didn't reveal how many years the ban lasts for.

Watch Classicgirlie recount her full experience in the TikTok videos below:

Countries eligible for visa-free entry into China

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that China published an official list of 50 nations cleared for unilateral visa-free entry.

Ordinary passport holders can enter for up to 30 days for tourism, business, transit, or family visits.

Source: Legit.ng