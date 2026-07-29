Sultex from BBNaija is a professional dancer, choreographer, cast director, and movie director contesting for the Big Brother Naija Season 11 title and its record-breaking ₦160 million prize. The bona fide life of the party brings good vibes and star power to the house. Sultex’s biography reveals all you need to know about the fun and vibrant Lagosian.

Sultex from BBNaija is a professional dancer and choreographer. Photo: @olorisupergalmedia, @sultex_star (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Key takeaways

BBNaija ’s Sultex’s real name is Sultan Aregbe-Obanikoro , with variations such as Sultan Aregbebanikoro.

’s Sultex’s real name is , with variations such as Sultan Aregbebanikoro. Sultan hails from Lagos Island in Lagos State , Nigeria.

, Nigeria. Sultan Aregbe-Obanikoro is active on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and X (Twitter) under the handle @sultexstar .

. Sultex was the eighth contestant to enter the Big Brother Naija house on 26 July 2026, Day One of the experience.

to enter the house on 26 July 2026, Day One of the experience. The Lagos choreographer enjoys gaming, dancing, table tennis, and football.

Profile summary

Full name Sultan Aregbe-Obanikoro Nickname Sultex Gender Male Date of birth 29 March 2002 Age 24 years (as of 2026) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Lagos Island, Lagos, Nigeria State of origin Lagos State Tribe Yoruba Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity Black Religion Muslim Sexual orientation Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Relationship status Single Profession Dancer, choreographer, casting director Social media X (Twitter)

Sultex from BBNaija's biography

Sultex from Big Brother Naija Season 11 was born and raised in Lagos, Nigeria. While his formal name is Sultan Aregbe-Obanikoro, variations of his name include Sultan Aregbebanikoro and Aregbe Baniku Sultan.

He celebrates his birthday on 29 March 2002 and is 24 years old (as of 2026). Sultex's zodiac sign is Aries.

Top five facts about Sultex of BBNaija Season 11. Photo: @sultex_star on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Original

Sultex’s daring journey from Lagos Island to the BBNaija limelight

Sultex, whose hobbies include gaming, dancing, playing table tennis, and football, entered the house upfront about his ambition, straightforwardness, and zero-tolerance policy for sugarcoating or lies. In his bold introduction video, he said,

My name is Sultex. I no fear anybody, and like I said, I'm ready for anybody. I'm coming back with the Gen Z vibes.

Where other housemates hope to be liked, Sultex has admitted that honesty matters more to him than popularity. The Nigerian dancer and choreographer has admitted that being blunt is one of the habits that tends to irritate the people around him, and he seems unbothered by that.

Lying is one of Sultex's biggest pet peeves. He also admits that he has struggled with being too available for others and often puts their needs before his own, despite his tough exterior. That mix of contradictions makes him one of the more unpredictable BBNaija housemates.

Sultex's take on love and relationships

Sultex from BBNaija pictured in a promo shoot for his appearance on the show. Photo: @Sultexstar

Source: Twitter

Sultex walked into the BBNaija Season 11 house talking about himself as a self-styled playboy. He described his love life as complicated. In a later BBNaija confessional, he kept viewers on their toes, adding,

I've been in love before. Yes. And he taught me that I should always not put my egg in one basket.

On past relationships, he has admitted that the hardest thing he ever had to do was end a three-year relationship. Unlike housemates such as Martins, who made a point of stating their romantic intentions at launch, Sultex has left his approach to love inside the house open.

Is Sultex from BBNaija on Instagram?

The Lagos-based choreographer has an Instagram account with the handle @sultexstar. At the time of this writing, his following on Instagram stands at about 27,800.

Sultex's following on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) profiles has grown rapidly since he was introduced alongside Kamsy and Aikou.

As of July 2026, his social media presence includes over 52,700 TikTok followers, 32,000 Facebook followers, and 770 followers on X.

FAQs

What is Sultex from BBNaija's real name? The housemate's real name is Sultan Aregbe-Obanikoro. What is Sultex from BBNaija's age? Sultan Aregbe-Obanikoro is 24 years old at the time of this writing, and his zodiac sign is Aries. What does Sultex from BBNaija do? He works as a professional dancer, choreographer, cast director, and movie director. Where is BBNaija contestant Sultex from? He is from Lagos State, Nigeria. Is Sultex from BBNaija in a relationship? Sultex describes his love life as a complicated situation. What are Sultex's hobbies? He enjoys playing video games, dancing, table tennis, and football.

Sultex from BBNaija entered the house as someone unlikely to blend into the background. With a career in dance, choreography, and casting, coupled with his straightforward personality and dislike for lies and fake people, he has all the ingredients of a housemate to watch as the season unfolds.

Legit.ng has recently published Chimsom Chuka's biography. Chuka from BBNaija is a comedian, actor, and pharmacist in season 11 of the reality show. Seen as one of the most hilarious housemates, Chimsom brings an infectious energy, sharp wit, and a vibrant mix of pure entertainment and unmatched humour to Biggie's house.

Alongside his careers in healthcare and entertainment, Chimsom has appeared in The Yard, Love and Crosses, and Love in Every Word: The Wedding. Read on for more details on Chimsom Chika's rise to popularity as one of the housemates on Big Brother Naija Season 11.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng