Qatar's Ministry of Justice has outlined categories of Qatari citizens prohibited from marrying foreign nationals under a national law

The marriage restrictions apply to senior government officials, military officers, diplomats, and students on scholarship abroad

Qatar's Emir holds the power to grant exemptions where public interest requires, and GCC citizens are excluded from the ban

Qatar has published rules barring certain categories of its citizens from marrying foreign nationals, with exceptions granted for nationals of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states.

The restrictions are set out under Law Decree No. 21 of 1989 on the Regulation of Marriage to Foreigners, as published by Qatar's Ministry of Justice, and remain applicable in 2026.

Qatar explains which six categories of citizens face restrictions on marrying foreigners. Photo Credit: Anadolu, Bloomberg creative

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6 categories of Qatari citizens affected

Under the amended Article 1 of the decree, the following Qatari citizens cannot marry a foreign national unless that person holds GCC citizenship:

1. Ministers and Deputy Ministers.

2. Heads of boards of institutions and public bodies, and their deputies.

3. Diplomatic staff and the consular corps.

4. Officers, non-commissioned officers, and members of the Armed Forces, Police, and other security agencies — subject to approval from the Minister of Defence, the Minister of the Interior, or the relevant head of security, except where the prospective wife falls under the categories described in Article 3(b) of the law.

5. Students on government scholarships studying abroad, as well as those funding their own studies overseas.

6. Any additional public offices or functions that the Council of Ministers may designate in the public interest.

Qatar: When exemptions apply

The law provides two routes through which the restrictions can be lifted.

First, the Council of Ministers may expand the list of affected categories as public interest demands.

Second, and more broadly, the Emir retains discretionary authority to exempt any Qatari citizen who is already married to a foreign national from the prohibition, provided that the public interest justifies doing so.

The law does not specify the consequences for citizens who marry in violation of the decree. Still, it makes clear that the prohibition is absolute for the listed categories outside of the exemption process.

In a related story, Legit.ng reported a list of countries whose citizens do not need a visa to enter Qatar.

Countries eligible for visa-free entry into Qatar

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Qatar had listed the only 5 countries eligible for its visa-free entry scheme.

Legit.ng learnt that the exemption is restricted exclusively to nationals of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states.

All other nationalities are required to obtain a visa before or upon arrival, depending on their country of origin and the applicable entry arrangements.

Source: Legit.ng