APC takes final decisions on guber primary crises rocking 4 states
- APC uploaded governorship candidates for 27 states to INEC, resolving most disputes from its primaries ahead of the 2027 elections
- Kwara, Oyo, Bauchi and Adamawa saw some of the most contested primaries, with aggrieved aspirants challenging the outcomes
- One Northeast state still needs to name a deputy governorship candidate, with party leaders due to meet in Abuja to finalise the pick
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The All Progressives Congress (APC) has formally submitted the names of its governorship candidates and their running mates for 27 states to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), bringing an end to most of the disputes that followed its governorship primaries within the party in at least four states.
A party official, speaking anonymously, said only one state in the Northeast is yet to finalise its deputy governorship candidate, and that a stakeholders' meeting in Abuja would resolve the matter before the August 8 submission deadline. The source also said about 60 per cent of the APC's House of Assembly candidates have been uploaded to the INEC portal.
Kwara
The APC has submitted House of Assembly Speaker Yakubu Danladi Salihu as its governorship candidate for Kwara State. His emergence followed strong backing from Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, a move that drew resistance from several quarters within the party.
Senators Salihu Mustapha and Oyelola Ashiru, as well as Umar Sadiq Suleiman, were among those who contested the decision.
Oyo
In Oyo State, Senator Sharafadeen Alli has been submitted to INEC alongside his running mate, Adesoji Adedeji.
Former Minister of Power Adebayo Adelabu had publicly challenged the primary result, saying he would pursue his grievance through the party's appeal process. Despite that opposition, the party proceeded with Alli's candidacy.
Bauchi
Former Bauchi State Governor Mohammed Abubakar secured the APC governorship ticket for Bauchi, though not without serious internal fallout.
Senator Shehu Umar Buba left the APC for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) following Abubakar's emergence, while the APC deputy chairman in the state, Ibrahim Misau, also quit the party alongside a number of supporters.
Adamawa
Former PTDF Executive Secretary Ahmed Tijani Galadima has been named as the APC's candidate for Adamawa State. His emergence came amid reported rivalry between Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri and National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu over who would secure the party's backing for the nomination.
Party leaders appear to have since reconciled after Galadima clinched the ticket. Political parties have until August 8, 2026, to submit governorship and House of Assembly candidates for the 2027 general elections.
List of senatorial candidates dumped by APC
Legit.ng earlier reported that the APC officially submitted the list of its senatorial candidates for the 2027 general election to INEC after reports from the party's election appeal committee.
In its report, the committee recommended dropping powerful party chieftains, including the former Benue governor, Gabriel Suswam and the son of the Afenifere leader, Taiwo Fasoranti.
A compilation of the list showed that senatorial candidates who emerged as winners during the APC senatorial primaries were dropped by the party's leadership.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng