APC uploaded governorship candidates for 27 states to INEC, resolving most disputes from its primaries ahead of the 2027 elections

Kwara, Oyo, Bauchi and Adamawa saw some of the most contested primaries, with aggrieved aspirants challenging the outcomes

One Northeast state still needs to name a deputy governorship candidate, with party leaders due to meet in Abuja to finalise the pick

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has formally submitted the names of its governorship candidates and their running mates for 27 states to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), bringing an end to most of the disputes that followed its governorship primaries within the party in at least four states.

A party official, speaking anonymously, said only one state in the Northeast is yet to finalise its deputy governorship candidate, and that a stakeholders' meeting in Abuja would resolve the matter before the August 8 submission deadline. The source also said about 60 per cent of the APC's House of Assembly candidates have been uploaded to the INEC portal.

APC uploads final list of governorship candidates on INEC portal Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

Kwara

The APC has submitted House of Assembly Speaker Yakubu Danladi Salihu as its governorship candidate for Kwara State. His emergence followed strong backing from Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, a move that drew resistance from several quarters within the party.

Senators Salihu Mustapha and Oyelola Ashiru, as well as Umar Sadiq Suleiman, were among those who contested the decision.

Oyo

In Oyo State, Senator Sharafadeen Alli has been submitted to INEC alongside his running mate, Adesoji Adedeji.

Former Minister of Power Adebayo Adelabu had publicly challenged the primary result, saying he would pursue his grievance through the party's appeal process. Despite that opposition, the party proceeded with Alli's candidacy.

Bauchi

Former Bauchi State Governor Mohammed Abubakar secured the APC governorship ticket for Bauchi, though not without serious internal fallout.

Senator Shehu Umar Buba left the APC for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) following Abubakar's emergence, while the APC deputy chairman in the state, Ibrahim Misau, also quit the party alongside a number of supporters.

Adamawa

Former PTDF Executive Secretary Ahmed Tijani Galadima has been named as the APC's candidate for Adamawa State. His emergence came amid reported rivalry between Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri and National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu over who would secure the party's backing for the nomination.

Party leaders appear to have since reconciled after Galadima clinched the ticket. Political parties have until August 8, 2026, to submit governorship and House of Assembly candidates for the 2027 general elections.

APC resolves governorship election primary crisis in 4 states Photo Credit: @OfficialAPCNg

Source: Twitter

List of senatorial candidates dumped by APC

Legit.ng earlier reported that the APC officially submitted the list of its senatorial candidates for the 2027 general election to INEC after reports from the party's election appeal committee.

In its report, the committee recommended dropping powerful party chieftains, including the former Benue governor, Gabriel Suswam and the son of the Afenifere leader, Taiwo Fasoranti.

A compilation of the list showed that senatorial candidates who emerged as winners during the APC senatorial primaries were dropped by the party's leadership.

Source: Legit.ng