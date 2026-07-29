Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs outlined the conditions required to obtain a diplomatic or special passport in 2026

The special passport is available only to specific categories of individuals listed under the kingdom's diplomatic and special passport system

Applicants must meet two key document requirements before their request can be processed by the ministry

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has outlined two conditions that applicants must fulfil to obtain a diplomatic or special passport in 2026, clarifying the process through its official e-services portal.

According to the ministry's official service page, the passport is reserved for individuals who fall under the categories recognised by the kingdom's diplomatic and special passports system.

Saudi Arabia speaks about special passport requirements. Photo credit: Arab News, Brittanica, NurPhoto/ Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Not every applicant qualifies, and eligibility is determined by the category to which the person belongs.

2 Documents Required for the Application

For those who do qualify, two documents are mandatory. The first is a letter from the applicant's employer, a transfer leave document, or a vacation letter for those employed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs itself.

The second is a copy of the applicant's National ID, which must be attached to the application.

Both conditions must be satisfied before the request can be processed. The ministry has not indicated any flexibility around these requirements, meaning incomplete applications are unlikely to proceed.

What a Diplomatic or Special Passport Covers

A diplomatic or special passport is distinct from a standard travel document. It is issued to individuals in specific official or government-linked roles and typically carries privileges that an ordinary passport does not, including expedited entry or exemption from standard visa requirements in certain countries.

Saudi Arabia's decision to publish the requirements through its e-services platform reflects a broader push by the kingdom to make government services more accessible and transparent online, allowing eligible individuals to understand exactly what is needed before beginning the application process.

Saudi Arabia lists visa types

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Saudi Arabia's official tourism portal listed three distinct visa options available to Nigerians looking to enter the country, each with different costs and entry conditions.

Saudi Arabia shares conditions for Nigerians applying through an embassy or authorised Tasheer office and how long they can stay.

Source: Legit.ng