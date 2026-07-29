Ricky from BBNaija is a Port Harcourt-born reality TV star, writer, and filmmaker. He joined Big Brother Naija Season 11 as a standout housemate. Ricky is known for his witty persona and has explicitly ruled out any possibility of a house romance.

Ricky BBNaija in a light blue shirt (L) and a white shirt with a backward cap (R). Photo: @patrickAli22 on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Ricky made his BBNaija debut on 26 July 2026 as the 17th housemate.

debut on 26 July 2026 as the 17th housemate. His real name is Patrick Aduari Jumbo .

. The writer and filmmaker hail from Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Profile summary

Full name Patrick Aduari Jumbo Famous as Ricky Gender Male Year of birth 1993 Age 33 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria Current residence Garden City, Port Harcourt, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single Profession Reality TV star, writer, filmmaker Instagram @ricky_jumbo Facebook @patrickAli22

Who is Ricky BBNaija?

Ricky from BBNaija was born Patrick Aduari Jumbo in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. He grew up in the Garden City of Nigeria. He is a Nigerian national and turned 33 in July 2026.

What does Ricky from BBNaija do?

Top five facts about Ricky from BBNaija. Photo: @patrickAli22 on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Original

Ricky works professionally as a writer and filmmaker. He developed a passion for writing and literature at a young age.

Beyond screenwriting, Ricky describes himself as an entertainer. He enjoys debating, supporting Manchester United, and mimicking vocal accents.

The reality star's social media following grew rapidly after his debut on BBNaija. Ricky from BBNaija's Instagram and Facebook handles has over 3,000 followers. The Nigerian filmmaker frequently tracks the reality show's behind-the-scenes content.

Inside Ricky's Big Brother Naija debut

Ricky BBNaija looking thoughtfully to the side outdoors. Photo: @patrickAli22 (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Ricky entered Big Brother Naija Season 11 house with an unapologetic "bad boy" charm. Known for his brutal honesty, he admits his mouth lacks a filter. Ricky's direct attitude often leads to lively debates among housemates.

The TV personality famously stated in his introductory video that being bad is easier than being good.

Being bad is easier than being good.

Ricky also considers himself a leader with a wild card side.

I'm more of a leader, to be honest, but I could have the wild card side.

According to BellaNaija, when Ricky was asked why he joined Big Brother Naija, he described himself as an annoying entertainer who fits the show perfectly.

I’m an annoying entertainer. Everyone has always felt that I was a perfect fit for the show.

Is Ricky from BBNaija dating?

Ricky BBNaija in sunglasses and a patterned shirt outdoors. Photo: @patrickAli22 (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Ricky from BBNaija is single and not currently in a relationship. He admitted in his introduction video that he experienced toxic relationships in the past:

I've had very toxic relationships, you know, from the past.

Today, the reality TV star prioritises personality over physical appearance. He likes the concept of love, but does not fully subscribe to it:

Now I've calmed down a little bit more, and I'm looking into your personality and basically the kind of things you bring more than your body. I do like the concept of love, but it's not something that I completely subscribe to, and it's something that I can really handle.

Ricky maintains that he will avoid romantic entanglements inside the house. He remains focused on competing independently for the grand prize:

Love is as thrilling as literature, yet I don't subscribe to it.

FAQs

Who is Ricky from BBNaija? He is a Nigerian screenwriter, filmmaker, and a contestant on Big Brother Naija Season 11. What is Ricky from BBNaija's real name? Ricky was born Patrick Aduari Jumbo. What is Ricky from BBNaija's age? The reality star is 33 years old as of July 2026. Where is Ricky from BBNaija from? Ricky hails from Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria. What is Ricky from BBNaija's nationality? He is a Nigerian citizen. What does Ricky BBNaija do professionally? Ricky works as a writer and filmmaker. Is Ricky from BBNaija dating anyone? He is single and not pursuing romance inside the house.

Ricky from BBNaija enters Season 11 with a distinctive mix of literary intellect, bold humour, and clear strategic focus. By choosing entertainment over romantic distractions, he aims to navigate the competition strictly on his own terms.

Legit.ng published Keivo from BBNaija. Keivo is a contestant on Big Brother Naija Season 11. He works as a creative web developer who loves new technology. Keivo's fun personality and fresh energy make him stand out in the house.

Keivo's real name is Victor Ikpe, and he comes from Benue State. He calls himself a skilled person who enjoys learning many things. Discover more about Keivo from BBNaija in this post.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng