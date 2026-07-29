Aikou from BBNaija is among the contestants competing in Big Brother Naija Season 11. A freelance teacher and web developer, he stands out for his devotion to his Egyptian girlfriend, whom he hopes to make proud by winning the grand prize. With determination, confidence, and plenty of charm, he enters the house ready to make his mark.

Aikou poses for his official BBNaija Season 11 portrait. Photo: @aikouajanaku (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Key takeaways

Aikou's real name is Amyr Yousufzai .

. He is a freelance teacher and web developer from Abuja, Nigeria .

. The Big Brother Naija Season 11 housemate captured widespread attention by declaring his goal to win the grand prize for his Egyptian girlfriend.

Profile summary

Full name Amyr Yousufzai Nickname Aikou Gender Male Year of birth 2001 Age 25 years old (as of July 2026) Place of birth Abuja, Nigeria Current residence Abuja, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Dating Profession Web developer, freelance teacher X @AikouAjanaku

Biography of Aikou from BBNaija

Aikou was born Amyr Yousufzai in Abuja, Nigeria, in 2001. He is 25 years old as of July 2026. The BBNaija contestant is a Nigerian national of African heritage.

What does Aikou from BBNaija do?

Before joining Big Brother Naija Season 11, Aikou worked as a freelance teacher and web developer. Based in Abuja, Nigeria, he combines his expertise in software development and education while pursuing creative projects that reflect his passion for innovation.

Aikou is now a reality TV personality, gaining national recognition through his appearance on the show.

Top five facts about Aikou from BBNaija. Photo: @MichaelUzochukwuNwofor/Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Original

Why Aikou is one to watch on BBNaija Season 11

The freelance teacher caught viewers' attention after becoming the 10th housemate to enter Biggie's house during the BBNaija Season 11 premiere in July 2026.

During his live stage entrance, Aikou revealed that he hoped to win the grand prize for his partner. The statement quickly made headlines in Punch Newspapers, where he said:

I want to win the ₦160 million for my Egyptian girlfriend.

In his official introductory video, Aikou revealed that he joined the reality show to take advantage of the platform's wide reach, explaining:

I think Big Brother is a really, really great platform, there's no one like it, there's none like it, and it will really give me what I need in terms of enrichment and the ways it would help me in my career.

Aikou tilts his head slightly while posing. @vanguardngrnews (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Recognised for his thoughtful and analytical approach to life, Aikou addressed how others sometimes misunderstand his calm personality:

I've had a lot of people when they interact with me they think I am too reasonable, too scientific with my approach to life and to situations, so they immediately believe or assume that I'm emotionless due to that fact.

While some may misinterpret his reserved nature, the BBNaija Season 11 star describes honesty, reliability, and his love for reading as the qualities that define him:

I am honest, I am reliable when I take on something and I'm a bibliophile. I learned from my previous experiences that when you're honest you have nothing to fear or worry about.

Aikou relaxes in a modern lounge during BBNaija Season 11. Photo: @lifeafterbbnaija (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Beyond his intellectual side, Aikou's passion for love and commitment remains one of his most defining traits in the house. Reflecting on his romantic outlook, he shared:

I'm the kind of guy that can die for love, I think I can do that... Love is really deep and it has helped me when I think about how it has changed me. It has helped me to be a little bit less selfish and think outside myself.

Is Aikou from BBNaija on Instagram?

The web developer is active on Instagram, where his following has grown since he was announced as a housemate on Big Brother Naija Season 11. At the time of this writing, he has over 9 thousand followers on the platform.

Aikou is also active on TikTok, with more than 5 thousand followers, and on X, with over 3 thousand followers as of this writing.

Who is Aikou from BBNaija dating?

Aikou during a BBNaija diary room session. Photo: @lifeafterbbnaija (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Aikou from Big Brother Naija Season 11 is in a committed relationship with an Egyptian girlfriend. Since his introduction to the show, he has spoken openly about the impact she has had on his life.

Aikou has described himself as someone who "can die for love" and credited the relationship with helping him become less selfish. His heartfelt reflections have quickly earned him a reputation among viewers as one of the season's most devoted "lover boys," making his romance one of his defining storylines in the house.

FAQs

Who is Aikou from BBNaija? He is a Nigerian freelance teacher and web developer competing on BBNaija Season 11. What is Aikou from BBNaija's age? The reality TV personality is 25 years old as of July 2026. He was reportedly born in 2001. Where is Aikou from BBNaija from? He is from Abuja, Nigeria. What is Aikou's real name? His real name is Amyr Yousufzai. Is Aikou from BBNaija dating anyone? Aikou is in a relationship with an Egyptian girlfriend. What is Aikou's nationality? Aikou from BBNaija Season 11 is a Nigerian citizen. What are Aikou's hobbies and hidden talents? His hobby is reading, while his hidden talents include writing and the ability to withstand boredom for long periods.

Aikou from BBNaija is a thoughtful, analytical, and deeply romantic housemate. His journey from Abuja to the national stage reflects his intelligence, versatility, and genuine personality. As the season unfolds, Aikou continues to win over viewers with his calm confidence, strategic mindset, and heartfelt authenticity.

Legit.ng recently published a biography of Abi from BBNaija. She became the fourth housemate to enter Big Brother Naija Season 11 during the July 2026 premiere, making headlines as the show's first married contestant.

Abi was born in Osun State, Nigeria, and was raised in Lagos. She described herself as a vibrant personality, saying she is bringing humour, confidence, and plenty of "sauce" to the house. Abi also revealed that she speaks Italian fluently, highlighting her multilingual abilities.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng