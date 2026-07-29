Bob Hearts Abishola actress Folake Olowofoyeku was conferred with a chieftaincy title in her hometown of Ilesa, Osun State

The Nigerian-American star received the titles 'Yeye Oba' and 'Yeye Atayese,' meaning 'King's Female Chief' and 'Peacemaker'

Olowofoyeku shared footage of the traditional ceremony on her Instagram and TikTok on July 28, 2026, drawing an outpouring of congratulations

Nigerian-American actress Folake Olowofoyeku has been honoured with a chieftaincy title in Ilesa, Osun state, marking what she described as one of the greatest moments of her life.

The CBS sitcom star, widely recognised for playing Abishola in Bob Hearts Abishola, shared footage of the coronation on her Instagram and TikTok pages on July 28, 2026, though the exact date the ceremony took place was not disclosed.

'Bob Hearts Abishola' star Folake Olowofoyeku has been honoured with the traditional titles of Yeye Oba and Yeye Atayese in Osun State. Photo: thefolake

Source: Instagram

Titles bestowed on actress Folake Olowofoyeku

Actress Folake Olowofoyeku received two chieftaincy titles: "Yeye Oba", which translates to "King's Female Chief," and "Yeye Atayese", meaning "Peacemaker."

Both titles were conferred in Imo, her ancestral hometown in Ilesa.

In the shared footage, she appeared dressed in traditional white attire with orange regalia.

The ceremony featured customary rites, including the placement of chieftaincy leaves into her crown.

She also performed the gun-shooting ritual, a traditional act that publicly announces one's new standing as a chief.

Folake Olowofoyeku's Instagram caption read:

"Some moments transcend words. One of the greatest honors of my life. More soon. ❤️"

Who is Folake Olowofoyeku?

Born in Nigeria to politician Babatunji Olowofoyeku, Folake is the youngest of his children.

She began her education at Igbinedion Education Centre in Benin City before moving to Vivian Fowler Memorial College for Girls in Ikeja, Lagos, and later Oxbridge Tutorial College.

Folake Olowofoyeku went on to earn a bachelor's degree in theatre from City College of New York.

Her acting credits span film and television, including Death Race 2050 and the long-running CBS sitcom Bob Hearts Abishola.

Watch the chieftaincy ceremony Folake Olowofoyeku shared with her followers in the video below:

Fans react to Folake Olowofoyeku's chieftaincy news

Congratulations poured in from fans and followers across social media:

@postiverepublic commented:

"Oye amọri o Yeye Ataye ṣe, accept my congratulations 🍾🎈🎉"

@_mimispecial wrote:

"Wow Abishola where is Bob plsss 😂😂😂 congratulations"

@opauladeniyi said:

"This is beautiful amd well deserved ❤️❤️❤️"

@felicialeatherwood shared:

"Absolutely beautiful. Thank you for sharing this with us💕"

@kunmischronicle reacted:

"Idan mi.... Our very own ABISOLA 🙌🔥"

@contact_yourgirlpeaches wrote:

"Thank you for sharing this honor with us. Congratulations 👏🏾 🎉 You look gorgeous. Looking forward to learning more about this day. 🔥🔥🔥"

@houreh_oluwa commented:

"I kept wondering why this face is familiar…. It's ABISHOLA 😍😍❤️❤️"

Folake Olowofoyeku has shared moments from her chieftaincy coronation ceremony in Osun State, where she was honoured with two traditional titles. Photo: thefolake

Source: Instagram

VeryDarkMan bags traditional title

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that controversial social critic Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, was conferred with the traditional title Atayese One of Nigeria, Orisha Nla by the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba Abdulrasheed Adewale Akanbi.

The palace ceremony, held on July 15, 2026, saw VDM dressed in colourful Aso Oke attire as chiefs and supporters witnessed the honour.

His respectful gesture of prostrating before the monarch, alongside the presence of his Ratel movement coordinators, made the event one of the most talked-about cultural highlights online.

Source: Legit.ng