Araga from BBNaija Season 11 is in the house not only for the big money but also for love. He brings his vibrant personality and high energy to the reality TV show, making him a housemate to watch. Beyond being a reality TV personality, he is a fashion model and track athlete.

Araga poses for various modelling photoshoots. Photo: @manlikearaga on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Araga's real name is Oluwaseyifunmi Sosanya, and he hails from Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State .

. He has been in the modelling industry since 2020 and has won multiple titles, including Mr Global Nigeria 2023.

Araga is the 16th housemate to enter the BBNaija house, and he is determined to win the grand prize while also finding love.

Profile summary

Full name Oluwaseyifunmi Sosanya Nickname Araga Gender Male Year of birth 1998 Age 28 years old (as of July 2026) Place of birth Nigeria State of origin Ogun State Current residence Lagos, Nigeria Nationality Nigerian Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Relationship status Single Profession Fashion model, track athlete, reality TV personality

Who is Araga from BBNaija Season 11?

Araga was born Oluwaseyifunmi Sosanya in 1998 in Nigeria. He is 28 years old as of July 2026. The fashion model reportedly hails from Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, but currently resides in Lagos, Nigeria.

The BBNaija Season 11 housemate has a passion for sports, particularly athletics, although he is not a fan of football. He participates in track and field events, including the 100-metre race. Araga reportedly completed his undergraduate studies in 2021.

Five facts about Araga from BBNaija. Photo: @manlikearaga on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Araga also has a hidden talent for acting, which he has honed by practising in front of the mirror over the years. This has helped him become more expressive, confident, and creative.

What does Araga from BBNaija do for a living?

Araga from BBNaija Season 11 is a fashion model who began his modelling career in 2020. He uses social media to showcase his modelling work and has built experience in the Nigerian fashion and entertainment industry.

In 2023, he won the Mr Global Nigeria title and later emerged as the first runner-up in The Model Look Africa Season 20. His modelling career has also seen him appear at Lagos Fashion Week, one of Nigeria's biggest fashion events.

Araga attends a fashion modelling event. Photo: @manlikearaga on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Beyond the runway, Araga has featured in commercials and promotional campaigns for brands and entertainers, including OPPO, Infinix, L.A.X, Mayorkun, and Davido. His work in fashion, advertising, and entertainment has helped him gain visibility before entering the BBNaija house.

As of writing, Araga from BBNaija's Instagram page has approximately 35,000 followers. His following on Instagram is expected to grow as he gains more visibility and exposure during Big Brother Naija Season 11.

What does Araga bring to Big Brother Naija Season 11?

Araga brings energy, confidence, and a competitive spirit to the Big Brother Naija Season 11 house. The Nigerian fashion model and track athlete describes himself as someone who enjoys excitement and is ready to embrace the experience while showcasing his personality.

Araga poses for various modelling shots. Photo: @manlikearaga on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

He is also open to finding love in the house and hopes to make the most of the opportunities that come with the BBNaija platform. With his outgoing personality, sporting background, and modelling experience, Araga could bring a mix of entertainment, ambition, and lively moments to the show.

In his introduction video, he explained his reason for joining BBNaija Season 11, saying:

I want to be in the Big Brother house because I believe this is the right platform for me to fully break out of my shell and put myself out there.

FAQs

What is Araga’s real name? His real name is Oluwaseyifunmi Sosanya. What is Araga from BBNaija’s age? Born in 1998, his age as of July 2026 is 28 years. Where does BBNaija’s Araga come from? He hails from Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, Nigeria. What is Araga known for? He is known as a fashion model and track athlete and gained further recognition as a reality TV personality after joining the Big Brother Naija Season 11 house. What is Araga’s hobby? The BBNaija contestant is passionate about athletics and track-and-field events, including the 100-metre race. Does Araga have hidden talents? One of his hidden talents is acting, which he has practised in front of a mirror over the years. Is Araga in a relationship? He is single but has expressed openness to finding love while in the Big Brother Naija house.

Araga had already built a name for himself in modelling and athletics before entering the BBNaija house. With his confidence, energy, and love for entertainment, he is poised to use the platform to connect with a wider audience. His journey on the show could also open new doors as he seeks to grow his career and compete for the ultimate prize.

Legit.ng recently published Chimson Chuka’s biography. He is one of the contestants on Big Brother Naija Season 11 and is professionally a pharmacist, actor, and resident comedian.

Chimson Chuka is the fifth housemate to enter the BBNaija house, bringing infectious energy, sharp wit, and a unique blend of entertainment and humour to the reality show. Read on to learn more about his background, career, personality, and strategy on BBNaija Season 11.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng