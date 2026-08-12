AU Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf released a statement on International Youth Day, August 12, 2026

The AU Commission chair said empowering Africa's youth requires sustained investment in education, skills, and decision-making

Youssouf called for stronger partnerships between governments, institutions, and the private sector to unlock youth potential

African Union (AU) Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf has declared youth empowerment a continental imperative, calling on governments, institutions and the private sector to move beyond rhetoric and take concrete action for Africa's young people.

Youssouf made the remarks in an official statement published on the AU's X account on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, to mark International Youth Day.

AU Chair Youssouf declares youth empowerment a continental imperative, urging governments and institutions to act now. Photo credit: AU/x

Source: Twitter

The chairperson said Africa's youth are not simply the leaders of tomorrow but active partners and leaders in the present, and that their voices and ideas must shape decisions being made today.

AU commission chair's position on youth

Youssouf noted that youth empowerment had been a stated priority from the beginning of his campaign to lead the AU Commission, and that he remains committed to turning that priority into concrete opportunities for young Africans to participate, lead and contribute to the continent's development and integration.

"We must move from speaking about young people to working with young people. Their energy, innovation and determination are indispensable to building the Africa We Want," he said.

The chairperson stressed that genuine empowerment requires more than recognition alone. It demands sustained investment across education, skills development, entrepreneurship, employment and meaningful participation in decision-making processes at all levels.

Call for broader partnerships

Youssouf used the occasion to push for deeper collaboration across sectors, arguing that an enabling environment for youth can only be created when governments, institutions, the private sector and young people themselves work together.

"Youth empowerment is not an option; it is a continental imperative. Africa's future will be shaped by how effectively we invest in, listen to and create opportunities for our young people today," he said.

He reaffirmed his commitment to placing youth concerns at the centre of the AU's broader agenda for an inclusive, peaceful and prosperous continent, and extended greetings to young Africans across the continent on the occasion.

See the X post below:

AU summit: Nigeria secures permanent seat

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria recorded notable diplomatic gains at the 39th Executive Council session of the African Union, securing decisions that strengthen its influence in continental finance, peace and democratic governance.

The meeting, held under the AU framework, ended with an agreement granting Nigeria a permanent seat on the Board of the African Central Bank.

Source: Legit.ng