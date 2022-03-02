Erik Asla’s biography: who is Tyra Banks’ former boyfriend?

Erik Asla is a photographer from Norway who currently resides in the United States. He came into the limelight due to his connections with Tyra Banks, a former model, actress, author, producer, and businesswoman.

The photographer sitting on the ground. Photo: @erikasla

Source: Instagram

Erik has worked for popular publications, like GQ Australia, Bazaar, and Elle. Read more to discover about his career and personal life.

Profile summary

Full name: Erik Asla

Erik Asla Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 21 May 1964

21 May 1964 Age: 57 years (as of March 2022)

57 years (as of March 2022) Zodiac sign: Gemini

Gemini Place of birth: Drammen, Viken, Norway

Drammen, Viken, Norway Current residence: Los Angeles, California, United States

Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality: Norwegian

Norwegian Ethnicity: White

White Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet: 6'2"

6'2" Height in centimetres: 187

187 Weight in pounds: 180

180 Weight in kilograms: 82

82 Hair colour: Blond

Blond Eye colour: Brown

Brown Relationship status: Single

Single Children: 4

4 Profession: Photographer

Photographer Net worth: $5 million

Erik Asla's biography

Erik Asla was born in Drammen Viken, Norway. What nationality is Erik Asla? He is of Norwegian nationality and white ethnicity.

When is Erik Asla’s birthday?

The photographer posing for a photo with his three daughters and son. Photo: @erikasla

Source: Instagram

The photographer was born on 21 May 1964. He is 57 years old as of March 2022, and his zodiac sign is Gemini.

What does Erik Asla do for a living?

Erik is a photographer. He started his career by working as a freelance photographer around Europe. He then shifted to Los Angeles and landed an assistant job for a recognized fashion photographer, Herb Ritts.

Subsequently, he decided to pursue his passion independently in the USA. He got critical acclaim for working with Bazaar, Allure, Glamour, Elle, The New York Times, and GQ Australia.

The photographer has worked with high-profile companies like Audi, Saks Fifth Avenue, and Calvin Klein. He also photographed the and model, Emily Ratajkowski. He caught media attention due to his involvement with America's Next Top Model in 2003 and Norway's Next Top Model in 2013.

Despite Asla's successful career, he didn't gain media attention until his involvement with Tyra Banks; the former Victoria's Secret model thrust him into the limelight.

What is Erik Asla's net worth?

According to WealthyPersons, Erik is alleged to be worth $5 million. Most of his earnings come from his photography business. He also earns through public awareness campaigns and sponsorship deals.

Relationships

Erik Asla and Tyra Banks attend the August Getty Atelier Dinner at the Montage Hotel Rooftop Grill on November 19, 2014, in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Michael Buckner

Source: Getty Images

Asla is Tyra Banks’ ex-boyfriend. The duo met in 2013 in Norway's Next Top Model.

The duo wanted to have children together, but Tyra was struggling to conceive. On 1 January 2016, Erik Asia and Tyra Banks welcomed their son, York Banks. York was born via surrogacy.

What happened to Tyra Banks and Erik Asla?

In 2017, the two decided to go their separate ways. Although they are no longer a couple, Banks and Asla still co-parent their son.

Who are Erik Asla’s children?

He has four children. He has three daughters from his past relationship, namely Tatjana, Taylor, and Tatum. Erik Asla’s ex-wife and mother of his daughters is Ena LaVan. He also has a son, York Banks Asla, with the American model, Tyra Banks.

How tall is Erik Asla?

He is 6 feet and 2 inches (187 centimetres) tall, and he weighs 180 lbs (80 kilograms).

Erik Asla is an accomplished photographer who has worked with many popular magazines. Apart from that, he is also a father of four and a former partner of Tyra Banks.

