Lana Del Rey's boyfriend history includes several well-known romances, including Scottish musician Barrie-James O'Neill, Italian director Francesco Carrozzini, rapper G-Eazy, and former police officer Sean "Sticks" Larkin. In September 2024, Lana Del Rey quietly married Jeremy Dufrene, a Louisiana alligator/swamp tour guide.

Jeremy Dufrene and Lana Del Rey at the Ralph Lauren fashion show during New York Fashion Week on 10 February 2026 in New York City. Photo: Theo Wargo (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Lana Del Rey married Louisiana swamp tour guide Jeremy Dufrene in September 2024 after reconnecting with him years after their first meeting.

in after reconnecting with him years after their first meeting. Before Dufrene, Lana was engaged to musician Clayton Johnson and later dated musician Jack Donoghue for about a year.

and later dated musician for about a year. Her earlier relationships included former police officer Sean “Sticks” Larkin , rapper G-Eazy and musician Francesco Carrozzini.

, rapper and musician Lana's longest public relationship was with Scottish musician Barrie-James O'Neill, whom she dated from 2011 to 2014 .

. Since marrying Dufrene, Lana has kept much of her personal life private and largely stayed out of the spotlight.

Inside Lana Del Rey's boyfriend history

American singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey has had several high-profile relationships over the years, although she has always kept much of her personal life private. Below is a closer look at her relationship history:

Barrie-James O'Neill (2011 – 2014)

Lana Del Rey and Barrie-James O'Neill at The Brit Awards, Arrivals, O2 Arena, London, Britain. Photo: Brian Rasic

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Barrie-James O'Neill

: Barrie-James O'Neill Date of birth : 20 December 1987

: 20 December 1987 Age : 38 years old (as of August 2026)

: 38 years old (as of August 2026) Place of birth : Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom

: Glasgow, Scotland, United Kingdom Profession: Singer-songwriter, musician, and record producer

Barrie-James O'Neill was Lana Del Rey's longest publicly known relationship. The Scottish singer-songwriter and former frontman of rock band Kassidy began dating Lana in 2011 after they met through music. The couple collaborated on songs and attended public events together. Speaking to Just Jared in 2012, Lana said of their connection:

When I met my boyfriend … we always say that the entire time we were writing for each other, but we didn't know it until we met each other. You feel like even though you didn't know the person then, all the songs are for them now.

Their close relationship also sparked engagement rumours in 2013 after Lana was photographed wearing a diamond ring, although neither publicly confirmed an engagement. In June 2014, Lana confirmed that they had ended their relationship after nearly three years together. In an interview with Swiss newspaper 20 Minuten, she said,

We are currently not together. He is a wonderful person. But there are some things he has to deal with. I will not explain it in detail. This was h*rd on our relationship. I no longer felt free.

Singer Lana Del Rey and Barrie-James O'Neill at the MTV EMA's 2012 at Festhalle Frankfurt on 11 November 2012 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. Photo: Dave Hogan

Source: Getty Images

According to New Musical Express, O'Neill later revealed to the Scottish Sun that he had struggled with depression and insomnia during their relationship, saying,

Looking back, it was probably wasn’t easy living with me – I’m an insomniac, and I have depression. I understand why she did it. I had saved up a bit, but I felt like a burden on Lana – as she was having to take care of me. And I don’t like that; I like to provide for myself. How I felt about the whole thing was, as her partner, I had to protect her.

Despite the breakup, the pair stayed on good terms, and O'Neill later received songwriting and production credits on Lana's 2021 album Blue Banisters. He later released a song called Riverside that they had written and recorded during their relationship.

Francesco Carrozzini (2014 – 2015)

Francesco Carrozzini and Lana Del Rey on 1 August 2015 in Stresa, Italy. Photo: Jacopor

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Francesco Carrozzini

: Francesco Carrozzini Date of birth : 9 September 1982

: 9 September 1982 Age : 43 years old (as of 2026)

: 43 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth : Monza, Italy

: Monza, Italy Profession: Photographer, film director, and filmmaker

Lana Del Rey began dating Italian photographer and film director Francesco Carrozzini in mid-2014, shortly after ending her relationship with Barrie-James O'Neill. Carrozzini, the son of late Vogue Italia editor Franca Sozzani, had directed Lana's Ultraviolence music video, and the two were first photographed together in Portofino, Italy, in July 2014.

Throughout their relationship, they were seen together on several occasions, including vacations in St. Barts, outings in Malibu, and the wedding of Beatrice Borromeo and Pierre Casiraghi in Italy in 2015.

Lana and Francesco kept their relationship largely private and never publicly confirmed they were dating. They were last photographed together in September 2015 and reportedly ended their relationship later that year, according to E! News.

G-Eazy (2017)

G-Eazy attends the Gainbridge Party Powered by Sports Illustrated on 19 July 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo: Duane Prokop

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Gerald Earl Gillum

: Gerald Earl Gillum Date of birth : 24 May 1989

: 24 May 1989 Age : 37 years old (as of 2026)

: 37 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth : Oakland, California, United States

: Oakland, California, United States Profession: Rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer

Lana Del Rey and G-Eazy were briefly linked in 2017 after they were spotted together at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April. A few weeks later, according to the Daily Mail, they were photographed leaving a Hollywood nightclub together, fuelling rumours that they were dating.

Their relationship lasted only a few months, and by late summer, G-Eazy had moved on and publicly began dating singer Halsey.

While neither Lana nor G-Eazy ever confirmed or discussed their relationship in interviews, fans believe Lana referenced G-Eazy in her 2017 song White Mustang. During a live performance in 2018, she changed one lyric to, "Couldn't stop the way I was feeling the day his record dropped, and it wasn't even that good."

As documented by Paper magazine, fans also speculated that G-Eazy referenced Lana in his 2020 song Moana, where he raps, "I know a Keisha, and I know Lana / They try to get me back, but I'm like, 'No, nah, nah.'" G-Eazy appeared to suggest that Del Rey had tried to rekindle their relationship. However, neither artist has confirmed that these songs are about each other.

Sean "Sticks" Larkin (2019 – 2020)

Sean Larkin and Lana Del Rey at Staples Centre on 26 January 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. Photo: David Crotty

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Sean Christopher Larkin

: Sean Christopher Larkin Date of birth : 7 December 1973

: 7 December 1973 Age : 52 years old (as of August 2026)

: 52 years old (as of August 2026) Place of birth : California, United States

: California, United States Profession: Former police sergeant, television personality, and author

Lana Del Rey began dating former Tulsa police sergeant and Live PD analyst Sean "Sticks" Larkin in 2019 after the two met in New York. They were first photographed together during a walk in Central Park in September 2019. Lana later confirmed the relationship in an interview with the Los Angeles Times. Referring to the photos, she joked:

I didn't know we were being photographed. I would've worn something different.

When asked about dating a police officer, she replied,

Well, the thing is, he's a good cop. He gets it. He sees both sides of things."

Sean 'Sticks' Larkin and Lana Del Rey on 25 January 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Lester Cohen

Source: Getty Images

According to People magazine, Lana Del Rey and Sean Larkin made their relationship Instagram official in December 2019, and in January 2020, they made their red-carpet debut at a pre-Grammys gala.

The pair's relationship ended in March 2020 after about six months together. Larkin confirmed the breakup in an interview with The New York Times, saying:

Right now, we're just friends. We still talk and whatnot, we just have busy schedules right now.

He added that they had a normal relationship away from the spotlight, explaining,

When we were in Tulsa, we hung out with my law enforcement friends and their spouses... Normal things couples do with their friends...

Clayton Johnson (2020 – 2021)

Lana Del Rey's ex partner, musician Clayton Johnson. Photo: @claywatch on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Full name : Clayton Johnson

: Clayton Johnson Date of birth : 4 February 1988

: 4 February 1988 Age : 38 years old (as of 2026)

: 38 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth : Modesto, California, United States

: Modesto, California, United States Profession: Musician, singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer

Lana Del Rey began dating musician Clayton Johnson in 2020 after they reportedly met on a dating app. The couple started appearing on each other's Instagram accounts later that year and drew attention when they dressed as Dorothy and the Scarecrow from The Wizard of Oz for Halloween.

In December 2020, engagement rumours began after Lana was seen wearing a diamond ring during her performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Although neither of them publicly confirmed the engagement, People reported that the couple had become engaged.

Lana and Clayton later spent Christmas with Johnson's family at his parents' farm in Modesto, California. By the fall of 2021, the relationship had ended. Johnson deleted photos of Lana from his Instagram account, and the two quietly went their separate ways without publicly discussing the breakup.

Jack Donoghue (2022 – 2023)

Full name : Jack Donoghue

: Jack Donoghue Date of birth : 19 May 1990

: 19 May 1990 Age : 36 years old (as of 2026)

: 36 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth : United States

: United States Profession: Musician, songwriter

Lana Del Rey and popular singer Jack Donoghue first sparked dating rumours in early 2022 after Donoghue shared a video of them at a monster truck race on Instagram, where Lana could be heard calling him "babe."

In July 2022, Donoghue posted a photo of the pair outside Chicago's Cook County Jail with the caption "family visit." The photos have since been deleted.

Although the couple never officially confirmed they were dating, they were seen together several times throughout 2022. Lana later hinted at the end of the relationship during her Harper's Bazaar cover interview in late 2023 without naming him directly. Speaking about an ex-boyfriend, she said,

We had some fights over this house, a couple people. They didn't get it. Sadly, part of you knows... that ain't it. That one shocked me. I won't name names... that was actually the end of a relationship.

In the same interview, Lana confirmed she was single, saying,

I'm definitely not in love right now. No. Absolutely not in love.

Jeremy Dufrene (2024 – present)

Lana Del Rey and Jeremy Dufrene at Chateau Marmont on 10 January 2026 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Jeremy Dufrene

: Jeremy Dufrene Date of birth : 21 March 1975

: 21 March 1975 Age : 51 years old (as of 2026)

: 51 years old (as of 2026) Place of birth : Louisiana, United States

: Louisiana, United States Profession: Alligator tour guide and airboat captain

Lana Del Rey and Louisiana alligator tour guide Jeremy Dufrene fueled romance rumours in August 2024 after they were seen holding hands at the Reading & Leeds Festival in the U.K. The pair married on 26 September 2024, just three days after getting their marriage license.

Their wedding took place in Des Allemands, Louisiana, near the public bayou. Del Rey first met Dufrene in 2019 while taking a swamp tour with Airboat Tours by Arthur, where he worked as her guide. They later reconnected, and in May 2024, Del Rey shared a photo of Dufrene on Instagram, calling him “my guy.”

Dufrene has three children and is about 10 years older than Del Rey. His tour guide biography also notes that he previously worked at a chemical plant and as a shrimp fisherman.

FAQs

Who is Lana Del Rey? Lana Del Rey is an American singer-songwriter best known for her 2011 viral hit single Video Games and chart-topping albums such as Born to Die and Ultraviolence. What is Lana Del Rey's age gap with her husband? Lana Del Rey and her husband, Jeremy Dufrene, have a 10-year age gap. Dufrene was born on 20 March 1975, making him 51 years old, while Del Rey was born on 21 June 1985, making her 41 years old. Who is Lana Del Rey's ex? Her notable exes include Barrie-James O'Neill, Francesco Carrozzini, G-Eazy, Sean "Sticks" Larkin, Clayton Johnson and Jack Donoghue. Who did Lana Del Rey date the longest? Her longest public relationship was with Scottish musician Barrie-James O'Neill, whom she dated for three years. How many guys has Lana Del Rey dated? She has been in at least seven publicly known romantic relationships before her marriage. What famous person did Lana Del Rey date? The singer’s most famous public relationships were with American rapper G-Eazy and Live PD reality television star Sean "Sticks" Larkin. Did Lana Del Rey date The Weeknd? Lana and The Weeknd have never been in a romantic relationship. They have only ever been close friends and musical collaborators. Did Lana Del Rey date A$AP Rocky? They are strictly long-time creative partners and friends who played a couple in her National Anthem music video. How many kids does Jeremy Dufrene have? Jeremy Dufrene has three biological children with his ex-wife, Gina. He also helped raise a stepdaughter from a previous long-term relationship with his former fiancée, Kelli.

Lana Del Rey's boyfriend history reflects a series of relationships with musicians, filmmakers, and other public figures before she found lasting love with Jeremy Dufrene. After years of keeping much of her personal life private, the singer quietly married the Louisiana alligator tour guide in September 2024, marking a new chapter away from the spotlight.

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Kyle was previously married to Guraish Aldjufrie, with whom she shares her eldest daughter, Farrah. Her friendship with country singer Morgan Wade sparked dating rumours, but neither publicly confirmed a romantic relationship.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng