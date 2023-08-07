Who is the Weeknd’s girlfriend? Get to know Simi Khadra

Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, known professionally as The Weeknd, is Canada's prominent singer, songwriter, and record producer. He attained global recognition for his 2015 best-selling album Beauty Behind the Madness. Due to his popularity, his fans have been curious about dating life. Learn more about The Weeknd’s girlfriend, Simi Khadra.

Sama Abu Khadra attends a private Elie Saab dinner in Los Angeles, California. #ElieSaabLA. Photo: Rachel Murray

Source: Getty Images

Who is The Weeknd's current girlfriend? The Canadian celebrity is alleged to be dating Sama Khadra. Sama is a Saudi Arabian-born DJ, model, fashion stylist, social media personality and entrepreneur.

Full name Sama Khadra Nickname Simi Gender Female Date of birth 31 March 1993 Age 30 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Saudi Arabia Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality Saudi Arabian-American Ethnicity Asian-Arabian Religion Islam Height in feet 5'8'' Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 123 Weight in kilograms 56 Body measurements in inches 32-25-33 Body measurements in centimetres 81-64-84 Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Blue Father Ahmad Abu Khadra Mother Rula Khadra Siblings 3 Relationship status Dating Education Simi Khadra Profession DJ, fashion stylist, influencer Net worth $1 million–$5 million Instagram @simihaze

Simi Khadra's biography

Simi was born on 31 March 1993 in Saudi Arabia to Palestinian parents Ahmad Abu Khadra and Rula. Simi's father is an art collector, while her mother is a popular businesswoman. She is the owner of The Art of Living boutique based in Riyadh,

The influencer grew up alongside her three siblings, moving from place to place between Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, London, and California.

Simi is the identical twin sister of Haya Abu; she also has an elder brother, Fai. Haya, like her sister, is a rising DJ and social media personality, while Simi Khadra's brother, Fai, is an emerging model, musician, and Instagram star.

The emerging social media star enrolled at the University of Southern California, where she graduated with a major in Film Production and Fine Arts in 2016.

Career

Haya Abu and Sama Abu attend the Chanel show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2015/2016 in Paris, France. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain

Source: Getty Images

Simi and her twin sister, Haze, are connected personally and professionally. They both commenced their career in fashion as models at a tender age. The duo appeared on several Fashion Weeks at the age of 14.

The pair later ventured into the entertainment industry as DJs in college. In 2016, the twins landed a gig at a Coachella. There, they were spotted by a music producer, and their DJing careers quickly took off. The duo has performed at several club gatherings as professional DJs.

The fashion icon duo are entrepreneurs; they launched a notable fashion brand called SIMIHAZE BEAUTY in 2021. They use their make-up company to sell a wide range of fashion and cosmetic items, including face gem stickers, lip balms, and eyeshadows

Sama and Haze, additionally, are both social media influencers. The identical twins are popular on Instagram, sharing an account. They have 1.7 million followers on their Instagram account as of this writing.

Aside from that, Sama is also an actress; according to her IMDb profile, she starred in the short film Gucci: Simi and Haze in 2018.

The Weeknd and Simi Khadra's relationship

The Weeknd and Simi Khadra are seen in Manhattan on 18 July 2022 in New York City. Photo: Robert Kamau

Source: Getty Images

Who is The Weeknd dating? Simi Khadra is reportedly The Weekend's GF. The duo first sparked dating rumours on 19 February 2022 after they were spotted kissing during the musician's 32nd birthday party at Delilah in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In April 2023, the Canadian singer and his alleged girlfriend were again seen together. They wore matching white outfits and held hands at the Coachella event in Indio, California. The duo has kept the details of their relationship private, and they have never publicly denied or accepted their alleged romance.

FAQs

Who is Simi Khadra? She is a Saudi Arabian American, DJ, model, fashion stylist, social media personality and entrepreneur. When is Simi Khadra's birthday? She celebrates her birthday on 31 March. What is Simi Khadra's nationality? She is a Saudi Arabian-American nationality. Who is Simi Khadra's boyfriend? She is reportedly dating, The Weeknd. How tall is Sama Khadra? She is 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres tall. Does Simi Khadra have a twin sister? Yes, she has an identical twin sister called Haya Abu. What is Simi Khadra's net worth? She has an alleged net worth of between $1 million and $5 million.

Simi Khadra is a Saudi Arabian American born to Palestinian parents. She is an emerging fashion stylist, DJ, model, entrepreneur and social media personality. Simi allegedly dates The Weeknd.

